‘Pioneering’ energy storage firm gets £9.4m boost from UK Government

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “pioneering” Scottish firm is being given a funding boost of almost £10 million from the UK Government to help it develop new energy storage technology.

SynchroStor, which is based in Edinburgh, will use the cash to develop a Pumped Thermal Energy Storage (PTES) grid-connected demonstration plant at its Cumbernauld site.

The new facility should have the ability to charge, store and discharge energy for a period of 10 hours – longer than current battery technology.

With the move to renewable energy, storage is seen as being crucial in allowing excess power generated by technologies such as solar and wind to be held back and used when needed.

Energy storage is seen as crucial so excess power generated by renewables – such as solar – can be used when needed (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The £9.4 million for SynchroStor comes in the wake of £32.8 million of funding awarded to five UK energy storage prototype projects last November.

Energy security and net-zero minister Graham Stuart said: “Storing energy for longer periods is vital to build a robust and secure energy system and ensure that renewable energy is used efficiently.

“Fortunately, pioneering businesses in Scotland like SynchroStor are making their mark on this industry.

“I’m delighted that Scotland’s PTES demonstrator project is receiving Government backing to make it a reality – there is a lot of talent in our UK industries and it’s great to see them playing a role in the nation’s energy security.”