Two Scottish firms share £20m UK Government cash to boost energy security

Two “pioneering” Scottish firms are to share £20 million of UK Government cash for “vital” work to boost energy security.

Invinity Energy Systems is to receive £11 million to develop and manufacture the largest grid scale battery ever produced in the UK.

The company plans to build a seven megawatt, 30 megawatt hours vanadium flow battery at its factory in West Lothian.

Meanwhile SynchroStor, which is based in Edinburgh, will receive £9.4 million to help it develop a pumped thermal energy storage (PTES) grid-connected demonstration plant at its Cumbernauld site.

The new facility should have the ability to charge, store and discharge energy for a period of 10 hours – longer than current battery technology.

With the move to renewable energy, storage is seen as being crucial in allowing excess power generated by technologies such as solar and wind to be held back and used when needed.

UK minister for energy security and net-zero Graham Stuart said: “Storing energy for longer periods is vital to build a robust and secure energy system and ensure that renewable energy is used efficiently.

“Fortunately pioneering businesses in Scotland like Synchrostor and Invinity are making their mark on this industry.

“I’m delighted that Scotland’s PTES demonstrator and 30 MWh vanadium flow battery projects are receiving UK Government backing to make it a reality – there is a lot of talent in our UK industries and it’s great to see them playing a role in the nation’s energy security.”