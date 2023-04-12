Prospective university students attending fewer open days due to costs – Ucas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prospective university students attending fewer open days due to costs – Ucas

By Press Association
The Ucas findings ‘highlight that the cost of living is a significant concern for future students’, Universities UK said (PA)
The Ucas findings ‘highlight that the cost of living is a significant concern for future students’, Universities UK said (PA)

Prospective students are attending fewer university open days when researching where to study due to rising living costs, according to the university admissions service.

Nearly two in five (39%) prospective applicants in the UK said they have cut down on the number of open days they attended due to costs, and 5% said they did not attend any because of the expense, a survey has found.

Prospective applicants from the most disadvantaged areas were more likely to have reduced university open-day attendance, according to the Ucas poll.

Jo Richards, senior insight lead at Ucas, said its research found that “some students are ruling out places earlier” due to the cost of living.

She said: “By restricting their opportunity to explore the different potential environments, they have reduced the options available to them before they even apply.”

The Ucas survey, of 3,812 UK prospective applicants that had registered an interest in progressing to higher education, found that 42% from the most disadvantaged areas of the country said they had cut back on open days due to costs, compared to 35% of those from the least disadvantaged areas.

The admissions service conducted the survey and focus groups with prospective applicants in November last year to understand the impact of rising costs on their decisions about their futures.

One focus group participant said: “(Open days) are really expensive and I couldn’t afford the trains so I only got to visit one.”

Another said: “(Virtual open days) gave me an insight into the subject that I wanted to do, but not in terms of the university… the lifestyle… and the area.”

Of those who said they have cut down on the number of open days, only around half (53%) said they had attended virtual visits instead, the survey found.

In its submission to the cost of living inquiry by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Students, Ucas said: “Open-day attendance is being affected due to rising living costs. Open days can be a vital source of information and guidance for applicants.”

“We would continue to encourage universities, colleges, and government to consider how we can facilitate access to these,” the admissions service said.

The submission from Ucas added that there is evidence that “living costs are having an impact on university or college choice”, and many prospective applicants said they have “lowered” their expectations of student life.

Among the prospective applicants domiciled in the UK who were surveyed, 58% said they were now considering getting a part-time job while at university due to increased costs, 26% said they would consider choosing a university closer to home, and 24% said they would consider living at home.

More than half (51%) of the prospective students agreed that the cost-of-living increase has lowered their expectations of student life, the survey found.

In a Ucas blog, Ms Richards said: “We have a duty as a sector to make sure that we are putting support and interventions in place to ensure widening participation students are not more greatly affected than their advantaged peers.”

A Universities UK (UUK) spokesperson said: “The latest findings from Ucas highlight that the cost of living is a significant concern for future students.

“Universities have stepped up efforts to alleviate financial pressures on their students, but Ucas’ findings show that more can be done to effectively communicate to prospective students the wide range of practical support they have to offer.

“These are difficult times for many students, especially those from low-income backgrounds who may be discouraged from attending university due to financial barriers. This would be a tragic loss of talent to the country and impact social mobility.

“It’s imperative that government look closely at the maintenance support package as maintenance uplifts, particularly in England, will not cover the real terms cut that students are seeing.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We recognise students continue to face financial challenges, which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year.

“To help students who need further support, we have made an additional £15 million available, increasing our student premium funding to £276 million this academic year. In addition, the Government has announced that it is extending the Energy Price Guarantee for a further three months and many students are also benefiting from the Energy Bills Support Scheme discounts, including the Alternative Funding scheme.

“Many universities are already stepping up efforts to support their students through a variety of programmes and we urge students who are worried about their circumstances to speak to their university.”

