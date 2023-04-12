MP to discuss free-to-air Scotland games with broadcasters

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP MP is set to meet with major broadcasters in an effort to put Scotland’s national football games on free-to-air television.

Gavin Newlands will host the roundtable later on Thursday with BBC Scotland and Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

The Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP said Scotland’s international football matches should be free to watch in the same way England and Wales games are.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to all the major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football who have taken the time to come and discuss this very important issue.

“Scotland fans are being priced out of watching their national team whilst England fans can watch their side for free on Channel 4, and Welsh supporters can see their games on S4C free of charge.

Gavin Newlands said Scotland fans should not have to pay to watch the team’s games on TV (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor).

“I want to see a similar offering for Scotland fans. We are now seeing one of the best Scotland sides in decades and to inspire the next generation of talent we should not have to get past a paywall to see it.

“Watching Scottish football is becoming even more expensive with the number of subscriptions that fans need just to watch their own team, we need to find a solution so fans can watch Scotland for free.

“I am hopeful for a positive discussion and hope we can find a solution that works both for Scottish football and for fans of the national game.”

Scotland’s recent 2-0 victory over Spain means they are now unbeaten in six games. Their last defeat came against Ireland in June 2022.

The Spain match was only available to watch on streaming platform Viaplay.