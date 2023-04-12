One in four men in same-sex relationships experience violence, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in four men in same-sex relationships experience violence, research finds

By Press Association
The research looked at domestic violence in same-sex relationships (PA)
Men experiencing domestic violence within same-sex relationships face barriers in accessing support despite one in four reporting abuse in the past year, research suggests.

An evidence briefing by Glasgow Caledonian researchers will be presented to Holyrood later this month based on the findings on intimate partner violence in gay and bisexual men.

Some of the men impacted told the university’s health psychology professors Jamie Frankis and Steven Maxwell of the stigma around their abuse, which means police did not take it seriously.

Intimate partner violence (IPV) comprises of multiple types of abuse, including physical, sexual, social and mental health harm.

It can include violence, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviours, and it can be experienced from casual or one-off partners as well as regular or ex-partners.

The study found most gay and bisexual men who took part in the research described experiencing coercive control with emotional, physical and financial abuse.

It also contributed to short and long-term mental illness among victims, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the research said.

Jamie Frankis and Steven Maxwell carried out the research (Paul Chappells/Glasgow Caledonian University/PA)

One participant said: “There’s a huge stigma around men coming out as domestic abuse victims, because we’re men, we should be able to deal with it and fight back.”

Another said: “The police do not take it seriously. I think it was a complete lack of training. They didn’t know how to treat it because it was man-on-man. There’s just a complete lack of empathy or understanding from the police about same-sex relations.”

The evidence briefing for ministers makes recommendations to improve support and understanding of IPV experienced by gay and bisexual men.

It comes as the research found a common view that statutory services are not designed to support those in same-sex relationships and the wider LGBTQ+ needs.

It found it is not uncommon for health and policing services to dismiss the experiences of gay and bisexual men as they perceive the abuse in a heterosexual dynamic which linked masculinity with the perpetrators.

Prof Frankis said: “The fact that one in four gay and bisexual men have recently experienced IPV and that they [are] as likely as heterosexual women to experience violence from their partners highlights how important this is, but we found that there are clear barriers for gay and bisexual victims to accessing support services and they are simply not set up to cope with gay and bisexual issues around IPV.”

Dr Maxwell, who is now based at Glasgow University, said: “IPV experienced by gay and bisexual men and wider LGBTQ+ folk is an issue that many are unaware of.

“We hope that this research will help bridge the knowledge gap, increase public awareness and lead to policy change at a national level.”

