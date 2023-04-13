UK economy flatlines in February as teachers’ strikes drag on growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK economy flatlines in February as teachers’ strikes drag on growth

By Press Association
The UK’s economy showed no growth in February (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK’s economy showed no growth in February (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK’s economy showed no growth in February as the nation continued to narrowly avoid dipping into a recession despite decades-high inflation.

Teachers’ and Civil Service strike action acted as one of the biggest drags on gross domestic product (GDP), with thousands of workers walking out during the month.

The decline in the services sector offset growth in the construction sector, which saw a rebound particularly due to more mild weather and from new work and repairs.

Analysts had expected GDP to grow by 0.1% in February, month-on-month, according to a consensus forecast supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

To two decimal places, the economy eked up by just 0.02% in February.

But looking at the broader picture, GDP grew by 0.1% in the three months to February.

It comes as the ONS said the UK’s consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rate surged to 10.4% in the same month, unexpectedly jumping higher despite efforts from the Bank of England to pull it back to its 2% target.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected – GDP grew in the three months to February and we are set to avoid recession thanks to the steps we have taken through a massive package of cost-of-living support for families and radical reforms to boost the jobs market and business investment.”

But Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that growth is “on the floor”.

UK monthly economic growth
(PA Graphics)

She added: “The reality of growth inching along is families worse off, high streets in decline and a weaker economy that leaves us vulnerable to shocks.”

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), which represents thousands of businesses in different sectors, added that growth remains “stubbornly low” despite the UK continuing to technically avoid a recession.

David Bharier, the BCC’s head of research, said: “The Government has not addressed some of the major issues holding firms back, such as the unprecedented energy price shock and record tightness in the labour market.”

The economy grew by 0.4% in January, revised from the 0.3% the ONS previously predicted, meaning it saw a slowdown the following month.

Nevertheless, the UK avoided falling into a recession at the end of last year, with GDP edging up by 0.1% over the final three months.

A recession is generally defined in the UK as two quarters of declining GDP in a row.

GDP would need to sink below 0.6% in March for the economy to have shown negative growth in the latest quarter, the ONS said.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy saw no growth in February overall.

UK monthly economic growth
(PA Graphics)

“Construction grew strongly after a poor January, with increased repair work taking place.

“There was also a boost from retailing, with many shops having a buoyant month.

“These were offset by the effects of Civil Service and teachers’ strike action, which impacted the public sector, and unseasonably mild weather led to falls in the use of electricity and gas.”

Tens of thousands of school teachers who are members of the National Education Union went on strike on February 1, affecting the majority of schools in England and Wales.

It marked the biggest strike day in a decade, with members of seven trade unions taking industrial action, affecting universities, trains and buses, as well as public administration affected by Civil Service strikes.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) criticised the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, for holding back growth by not pushing through pay rises for public sector workers.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Sunak and his ministers have sucked the life out of the economy by holding down the pay of millions of workers.

“Everyone’s cutting back their spending, so businesses are taking a hit too.”

