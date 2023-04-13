Home Office minister admits ‘there’s more we can do’ to follow up crime reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office minister admits ‘there’s more we can do’ to follow up crime reports

By Press Association
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp leaving Millbank Tower in Westminster, London. Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted the Government’s tax-cutting measures are the “right plan” in the face of rising energy bills and to get the economy growing despite market turmoil sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022.
A Home Office minster has admitted “there’s more we can do” to follow up on reported crimes and said the bureaucracy involved in recording certain incidents is “wasting” police time.

Chris Philp insisted Government plans to cut “unnecessary red tape” will see the police focusing less on rude but non-threatening messages and more on investigating other offences.

The move is part of a wider set of rule changes to how forces record reported incidents, aimed at slashing their “bureaucratic burden”.

Touring broadcast studios on Thursday, Mr Philp said the shake-up will see officers dedicating less time to incidents in which people had merely been offended, such as those dealt with under the Malicious Communications Act.

Appearing on LBC, he was asked about figures obtained by the BBC suggesting a mobile phone is stolen every six minutes in London.

Mr Philps said the data is “deeply concerning” and more officers will be recruited to help tackle crime on the streets.

“I’m concerned, deeply concerned, by those figures as a Londoner. As you say, it probably applies in other cities as well. That’s precisely why we’re recruiting all these extra police officers locally, so once they’re all through their training, being able to protect the streets to prevent these crimes in the first place and then follow up afterwards.”

Asked if he thinks police follow-ups now are sufficient, Mr Philp replied: “I think there’s more we can do, to be absolutely honest.”

He added: “One of the challenges I’ll be putting to policing is to say with all the extra police officers, with the removal of these bureaucratic burdens, which are worth nearly half-a-million hours a year, you know, I expect and the public expect obviously more visible policing which is preventative and it reassures the public and I expect more to be done on follow-up.

“So that’s what I’m expecting from policing in return for the investment we’ve made and for removing some of these bureaucratic burdens which have, frankly, been wasting their time.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said a review of productivity found 443,000 officer hours are spent filling in forms and dealing with unnecessary administrative tasks, equivalent to attending 220,000 domestic abuse incidents or 270,000 burglaries.

Announcing the changes, Mr Philp said: “Victims must always be at the centre of our response to crime. Listening to forces and cutting unnecessary red tape will mean police officers can focus on solving crime and delivering justice for victims, as well as preventing it from happening in the first place.

“We are confident that we will reach our target to have the most police officers in history. With less unnecessary admin, we want them to be our most effective police officers in history too.”

The Home Office said the changes will save police time by no longer recording cases of messages that may offend someone or where a public disturbance occurred but has been resolved. But this will require sign-off by a supervisor, such as a police sergeant.

Officers should be on the streets investigating crimes such as burglary rather than investigating comments made online, the department said.

And it said the police will be empowered to consider if such issues should be dealt with by social media companies instead.

Another change to how crimes are recorded will see reported crimes for a single incident consistently recorded under the principal offence, rather than as multiple entries on a database that effectively re-records the same incident.

But the Home Office said police will continue to pursue all offences involved.

It said another change will make it easier to cancel the recording of a crime where there is enough evidence none was committed, which would also depend on appropriate sign-off.

The Government said the changes will come into effect in the coming weeks and follow recommendations from a review by the NPCC lead for crime data integrity, Chris Rowley.

Chairman of the NPCC, Gavin Stephenson, said: “Police officers must be totally focused on keeping people safe and ensuring they feel safe.

“We want to provide the best possible policing to the public and the work of the police productivity review is aimed at removing barriers and improving effectiveness.

“The review has already identified that 443,000 officer hours are spent filling in forms and dealing with unnecessary administrative tasks.

“These equate to the equivalent of attendance at 220,000 domestic abuse incidents, 270,000 burglaries or almost 740,000 antisocial behaviour incidents.

“Any move to free up our frontline to serve our communities is welcome.”

Chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Marc Jones, said: “As the public’s representatives to policing, we have long called for changes to the way crime is recorded to ensure it is more transparent and less bureaucratic. We welcome these changes.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael MP said: “This announcement is simply too little, too late. People are losing confidence in the police because of Conservative mismanagement.”

He added: “The Conservatives are failing to tackle crime and people up and down the country know this announcement will make little difference to that.”

