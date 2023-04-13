Install air monitors in schools to examine pollution risk to children – medics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Install air monitors in schools to examine pollution risk to children – medics

By Press Association
The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh wants air quality monitors to be installed in schools (PA)
The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh wants air quality monitors to be installed in schools (PA)

Doctors are calling for air quality monitors to be installed in Scottish schools to see if pollution could be putting youngsters at risk.

Members of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) said that without information being available on air quality within schools, Scotland is “risking our children’s future through lack of data”.

It has now raised the issue with MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, calling for monitors to initially be placed in all Scottish city primary schools for a period of at least one year.

Once this has been done, the RCPE says monitors should be rolled out to secondary schools in urban areas.

It is making the plea while accepting Scotland “has some of the cleanest air globally, along with some of the more stringent air quality objectives in Europe”.

The RCPE highlighted that many schools are situated on busy roads (Lewis Whyld/PA)

But in a submission to the committee, made in response to a call for views on air quality issues, it stressed: “We should not be complacent. Areas of significant transport-linked air pollution still exist in and around our city streets.”

The college pointed out that children, as well as older people and those with chronic health problems, are amongst those most susceptible to the effects of air pollution.

It went on to highlight that schools are often located on busy roads or junctions and that “air quality is harmed by the ‘school run’ and idling engines as parents drop off or wait for their children”.

The college said while there is “overwhelming evidence that air pollution harms the health of school children”, “what is missing in Scotland is robust data on air pollutant levels around schools”.

Professor Andrew Elder, RCPE president and co-lead of the working group on air pollution and health, said: “The negative health impacts of air pollution on children include problems with the lung, heart, brain and immune and hormonal systems.

“Furthermore, we are extremely concerned that the country’s least well off children often live in the areas of highest air pollution – this can only exacerbate the pre-existing health inequalities we all want to end.

“Our current understanding of air quality levels at all the country’s primary schools is relatively limited, with 24-hour average level data not being published and many schools simply too far away from networked air quality monitors.

“We consider that robust data is required as a priority so that mitigation measures around schools where air pollution is above guideline levels can be introduced without delay.

“The college hopes that the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee will support our recommendation and press the Scottish Government to help protect children’s health by ensuring Scotland has the most effective air quality monitoring systems in place for our schools.”

Children walking to school
The experts highlighted that the ‘school run’ adversely affects air quality (PA)

Professor Jill Belch, the other co-lead of the working group on air pollution and health and head of the Institute of Cardiovascular Research, argued the matter is also an “issue of inequality”.

She said: “Some of the inner city schools have children from areas of deprivation, where their parents may not have a car, but yet these children are subjected to life-altering poisonous particles and gases.

“Scotland has some of the best air quality laws in Europe, but pockets remain, and we must make sure our children are safe.

“Many city schools are not near current air quality monitors, so how do we know what our children are breathing in?

“The first step is to determine this, the second is to fix air quality where needed. Much can be done once we know there is a problem.

“At present we do not even know, and are risking our children’s future through lack of data.

“It is for this reason we are asking the Parliament’s Net Zero Energy and Transport Committee to consider this initiative.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Improving air quality and in turn the health of our people and planet is an urgent priority for this government and we’re taking action across the board to deliver this.

“The Scottish Government provides guidance to local authorities on the placement of air quality monitoring sites, which are prioritised to cover potential hotspot areas.

“This ensures that any areas of concern will be picked up, including those locations where vulnerable groups may be present, such as schools and hospitals.

“Scotland’s Low Emission Zones will also provide benefits for thousands of people in Scotland’s cities.

“They will reduce harmful emissions significantly and help to deliver air quality objectives.

“That’s an important step forward for the wellbeing of our communities and environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/Chris Donnan
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented