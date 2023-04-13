New restrictions brought in at Holyrood in bid to halt protests during FMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New restrictions brought in at Holyrood in bid to halt protests during FMQs

By Press Association
Holyrood is to introduce new restrictions in a bid to prevent further disruption at First Minister’s Questions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Holyrood is to introduce new restrictions in a bid to prevent further disruption at First Minister’s Questions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Holyrood bosses are bringing in immediate changes in a bid to clamp down on protests which have regularly disrupted First Minister’s Questions.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said it is “deeply regrettable” that the Scottish Parliament needs to introduce the restrictions, but with a “small but persistent number of protesters” having halted proceedings she made clear further action will be taken if needed.

It comes after members of the public had to be cleared from the viewing gallery at Holyrood when climate change protesters repeatedly disrupted the final session of First Minister’s Questions before the Easter recess.

After suspending business five times for those shouting from the gallery to be removed, Ms Johnstone ordered everyone to leave – although groups of schoolchildren were allowed back in.

Those wishing to watch First Minister’s Questions will now have to store their mobile phone in a locker outside the public gallery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Anyone who is found to be “wilfully disrupting business” will now face a six-month ban from Holyrood’s public gallery.

Everyone wishing to attend to watch the weekly First Minister’s Questions clash between the party leaders will also have to book a ticket, giving their name and address, with Holyrood bosses insisting ticket requests will not be processed without this information.

For groups of people attending together, the names and addresses of all members will have to be given, instead of the current system whereby only the details of the lead person making the booking are required.

Everyone collecting a ticket will have to show identification, with mobile phones and other electronic devices having to be stored in a secure locker and not taken into the gallery.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone detailed the changes in an email to MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Groups of school children visiting the Scottish Parliament who have booked with either MSPs or Holyrood’s education or visitor services will be exempt from the new rules.

Ms Johnstone said: “It is deeply regrettable that the Parliament has had to take this action.

“Over the past 25 years, we have prided ourselves on our openness to the public and the ease with which visitors have access to parliamentary business.

“However, a small but persistent number of protesters have brought us to the point where increased measures must be introduced.”

The Presiding Officer said she will review the effectiveness of the new arrangements after First Minister’s Questions next week.

She added that she will “if necessary, consider the implementation of further measures to continue to protect parliamentary business from disruption”.

