Holyrood and Westminster should work together to promote Scotland – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood and Westminster should work together to promote Scotland – minister

By Press Association
Scottish Office minister John Lamont called for governments at Holyrood and Westminster to work together to promote Scotland at ‘every opportunity’ (Scotland Office/PA)
Scottish Office minister John Lamont called for governments at Holyrood and Westminster to work together to promote Scotland at ‘every opportunity’ (Scotland Office/PA)

Ministers from both Holyrood and Westminster should work together to promote Scotland at “every opportunity”, Scotland Office minister John Lamont has said.

The Conservative MP is part of a UK Government delegation visiting New York for the annual Tartan Week celebrations – with UK politicians taking part after being absent for several years.

Angus Robertson, the Scottish Government Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, is also in the American city for the annual event, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Mr Lamont said after becoming a Scotland Office minister in October last year he had been “keen to expand Scotland’s relationship with many global trade partners”.

Scotland Office minister John Lamont, front row, fifth from right, is part of the UK Government delegation in New York for the annual celebrations (Scotland Office/PA)

Speaking to PA Scotland from New York, he said: “I was very keen when I became a minister back in October, when the Prime Minister asked me to take on this job, to understand how we can develop Scotland’s ties around the world.

“I think there is an important relationship with New York and the United States which we need to do more to develop and expand upon, particularly now that we are outside the European Union.”

He told how the UK Government was “working very hard” to secure a trade deal with the US, adding that “consolidating the strong ties we have between Scotland and the US will help develop and expand that trading relationship that we already have”.

He also stressed: “It is really important both the Scottish Government and the United Kingdom Government work together to promote the interests of Scotland, that’s what’s happening here this week, there’s UK Government events, there’s Scottish Government events.

“That is what we should be doing, Scotland has two governments, both with the best interests of Scotland at heart.”

The minister continued: “I think it is important both Governments work together to promote Scotland at every opportunity.”

Mr Lamont said his visit would also see him speak to business organisations and others “who already have strong and established ties with Scotland, understanding how those relationships have developed over the years and thinking about how we might be able to expand and develop those economic ties moving forward”.

A delegation from the Scottish Parliament is also in New York for Tartan Week, with this the first time Holyrood has been involved since 2019.

The group, led by the presiding officer, Alison Johnstone; also includes Finlay Carson, the convener of Holyrood’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee; and Collette Stevenson, who is a member of both the Criminal Justice Committee and the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee.

They, along with Mr Lamont and others, will march in the Tartan Day Parade on Saturday – the highlight of the celebrations, which will this year be led by broadcaster Gail Porter.

After that, members of the Holyrood delegation will go on to visit the Canadian parliament in Ottawa and the national assembly of Quebec.

Ms Johnstone said: “As Tartan Week celebrates its 25th anniversary, we’re very much looking forward to the Parliament’s first visit since 2019.

“Our engagements in North America provide an opportunity to enhance the long-established cultural and historical ties between the people of Scotland and those of the US and Canada.

“Meeting with counterparts in New York, the Canadian parliament and Quebec gives us an opportunity to learn from each other, share experiences and discuss the common challenges our legislatures face. This learning is essential to help the Scottish Parliament continue to develop how it operates.

“Tartan Week provides an opportunity for the Scottish Parliament to join Scots from across the world in celebrating our shared heritage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/Chris Donnan
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented