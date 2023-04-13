Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors remain on strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors remain on strike

By Press Association
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joined the picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff (PA)
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joined the picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff (PA)

A nursing union is set to announce the result of a ballot over a Government pay offer on Friday, as around 47,000 junior doctors stage a fourth day of strike action in England.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison, which represents nurses and other health workers, have been voting on a proposed deal which includes a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Voting ends on Friday and the RCN is set to announce the final result later.

Industrial strike
Nurses on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

An RCN spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “Voting is still open and we have no result.

“Every member is asked to vote by 9am Friday and an announcement of the final result will take place during the day.”

Unison’s ballot closes later on Friday and the result is expected over the next few days.

Leaders of both unions have recommended acceptance of the offer.

The ballots will close as junior doctors in England stage the final day of a four-day strike in an increasingly bitter dispute over their pay.

It comes as the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee co-chairman Dr Robert Laurenson insisted he is “still working” while on holiday during the NHS walkouts.

But he said he is “sorry” if striking colleagues feel his absence, to attend a wedding, has undermined their cause.

Dr Laurenson made headlines by taking a holiday to attend the wedding amid the junior doctors’ strikes over demands for a full pay restoration that the Government said would amount to a 35% pay rise.

The 28-year-old defended his absence from picket lines after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he was “surprised to read” Dr Laurenson was on holiday.

“I can see that you feel undermined and I am really sorry my actions have contributed to that,” Dr Laurenson reportedly wrote in an online forum.

He said he was invited to the wedding in autumn 2022, adding: “I am always responsive on my phone to the needs of my role at the BMA including being in hospital strike WhatsApp groups across the country to answer queries.

“I am determined and committed to doctors and winning.

“Me being physically in a different location shouldn’t change anything.

Dr Robert Laurenson
Dr Robert Laurenson said he was working hard for junior doctors (James Manning/PA)

“I have an amazing co-chair. We have a negotiation team that doesn’t need me and has strict parameters.

“I am still in touch, still attending meetings, and still working.”

On Thursday, Home Office minister Chris Philp suggested junior doctors must suspend all strikes for the Government to consider entering talks facilitated by conciliation service Acas in a bid to end the pay dispute.

Acas said it is “well prepared and ready to help” and the BMA is urging ministers to get round the table to try to break the deadlock.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it remains open to a role for Acas but reiterated talks cannot take place until junior doctors drop their demand for a 35% pay increase and end the strike.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he wanted to find a “reasonable compromise” with junior doctors.

The chairman of the BMA council, Professor Philip Banfield, said: “In the face of a constant refusal from the Health Secretary to agree to further talks and put forward a credible offer which could bring an end to the dispute, we believe that working with Acas provides the most realistic chance of a successful outcome to the negotiations.

“The BMA has no preconditions to talks and has consistently sought to negotiate with the Government.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Hospital bosses have expressed concern about keeping patients safe as they struggle to secure cover for overnight junior doctor shifts during strikes.

The health service’s top doctor, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, has warned that the situation in the NHS will “become more challenging each day this strike progresses”.

During the strikes, staff who are still working have prioritised emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations.

This means hundreds of thousands of appointments and operations have been rescheduled.

The BMA claims junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because rises have been below inflation.

