Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors call for talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Nursing union to reveal pay ballot result as junior doctors call for talks

By Press Association
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Southend University Hospital in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A nursing union is set to announce the result of a ballot over a Government pay offer on Friday, as striking junior doctors urged the Health Secretary to get round the table to try to break the deadlock over their pay.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison, which represents nurses and other health workers, have been voting on a proposed deal which includes a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Voting ends on Friday and the RCN will announce the final result later, with reports in The Times and The Guardian suggesting it will likely show members have rejected ministers’ offer.

Industrial strike
NHS junior doctors take part in a march and rally in the centre of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Unison’s ballot closes later on Friday and the result is expected over the next few days.

Leaders of both the RCN and Unison unions have recommended acceptance of the offer.

The ballots will close as around 47,000 junior doctors in England stage the final day of a four-day strike in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee said it had again asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet with them to discuss their demands for full pay restoration.

In the letter shared on Twitter, they wrote: “As we have consistently and repeatedly said, we do not have any preconditions to negotiations with you.

“We hope that you will set yours aside and engage with us in good faith.”

They said they had confirmed their willingness to engage in a process facilitated by conciliation service Acas, adding: “We urge you to agree to this”.

But Mr Barclay reiterated that their demand for a 35% pay rise is “unreasonable” and that talks cannot take place until junior doctors “call off strikes and put forward a realistic proposal”.

Writing in The Express, he said: “As soon as the BMA pauses strikes and shows willingness to move significantly from their demand for a 35% pay increase, we can enter negotiations straight away.

“The onus is squarely on the shoulders of the junior doctors committee who’ve shown no signs of moving so far.”

Conciliation would “improve things,” said the former chief executive of Acas, which has said it is “well prepared and ready to help”.

John Taylor told BBC’s World At One programme: “Conciliation is not a silver bullet. It’s not a miracle cure. What it will do is improve things.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it remains open to a role for Acas.

Industrial strike
Nurses on the picket line outside the Royal United Hospital in Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he wanted to find a “reasonable compromise” with junior doctors.

Hospital bosses have expressed concern about keeping patients safe as they struggle to secure cover for overnight junior doctor shifts during strikes.

During the strikes, staff who are still working have prioritised emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations.

This means hundreds of thousands of appointments and operations have been rescheduled.

The BMA claims junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because rises have been below inflation.

Meanwhile, civil servants confirmed a fresh wave of strikes as unions attacked an announcement of a pay rise for this year of between 4.5% and 5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
4
3
The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
More than 1,000 people left the Western Isles in April 1923. Pic: DCT Design.
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Moira and Jim Mapley, along with their dog Ruby, are having issues with 'boy racers' on Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
Ally Begg used to be in Bad Boys Inc and has now set up a new Scottish sports channel.
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A tax-avoiding fish firm boss who is too 'unwell' to be jailed will serve his sentence of unpaid work making and decorating woodwork projects from home, the Press and Journal can reveal. Raymond Esslemont, 71, spent years deducting income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) from employees at his firm Raysalmon, but did not pass the money on to HMRC. Esslemont, who is ?all but bed-bound?, also failed to pay his own income tax and NIC, bringing the total figure evaded to ?295,599.97 Picture shows; Raymond Esslemont. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented