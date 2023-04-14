Yousaf under fire over 200 vacancies in child mental health services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf under fire over 200 vacancies in child mental health services

By Press Association
There are nearly 200 vacancies in CAMHS in Scotland, some of which have been unfilled for months (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been accused of taking his “eye off the ball” in treating adolescent mental health, as figures revealed there are almost 200 vacancies in the service.

New data unveiled through freedom of information requests by the Scottish Conservatives show that of the 190 vacancies listed since December 2022 in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), 89 were left unfilled for three months or longer.

According to the figures, 56 jobs had been advertised for between three and six months, while a further 33 were vacant for more than six months.

Meghan Gallacher, deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, urged Mr Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson to “up their game” in improving mental health services for young people.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Meghan Gallacher said the Scottish Government needs to improve services for young people (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It comes as Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures published last month showed 70.1% of children were seen by CAMHS within 18 weeks of referral – almost 20% below the Scottish Government’s target of 90%.

A total of 10,201 children and young people were referred to the mental health service in the quarter ending December 2022 – a 19.4% increase from the previous quarter when 8,544 people were referred.

It is also 1.8% up from the quarter ending December 2021, when 10,021 were referred.

However, the Scottish Government said the number of children starting CAMHS treatment in this quarter is the highest figure on record at 5,548 – an 11.1% increase on the previous quarter.

One in every two referrals is seen within nine weeks, according to the Scottish Government.

Ms Gallacher, who is also her party’s children and young people’s spokeswoman, said: “These figures once again highlight how the SNP are presiding over a mental health crisis among our children and young people.

“They are being left behind by this SNP Government. Humza Yousaf – during his awful tenure as health secretary – failed to get on top of this issue.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to ‘up his game’ (Robert Perry/PA)

“Now he’s in the top job, he cannot let this crisis completely spiral out of control.

“As he tries to support our vulnerable children and young people, he could start by ensuring these shocking levels of vacancies are filled as a matter of agency.

“Crucial CAMHS vacancies are going unfilled for months on end. It is clear that dire workforce planning by Humza Yousaf and other SNP health secretaries means that mental health services cannot meet the huge demand they are experiencing.

“Even before the Covid pandemic, SNP ministers had consistently failed to meet their own targets for vulnerable young people to be seen on time.

“Since then, lockdowns and other restrictions have only deepened the mental health crisis among Scotland’s young people, from primary school pupils to students and beyond.

“Humza Yousaf and the SNP have completely taken their eye off the ball when it comes to this crisis.

“Humza Yousaf must urgently up his game. He needs to identify new ways in which young people can receive the support they vitally need and ensure our health boards and organisations have every resource they need to make that happen.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We absolutely understand the distress caused to children, young people and their families by any delay in accessing mental health support. Long waits are always unacceptable, however we have set the conditions needed for long-term, sustainable improvement to the CAMHS system.

“Direct investment in mental health has more than doubled since 2020-21, with the published budget for mental health services increasing 139% over this parliament, and we continue to invest in growing the workforce and seek further improvements.

“We continue to invest heavily in CAMHS staffing in recent years, which is why CAMHS staffing has more than doubled under this Government, since 2007, to the current all-time high of 1,293.7 whole-time equivalent posts.

“We have record numbers of staff providing more varied support and services to a larger number of children than ever before and we are now seeing evidence of significant and sustained progress, including continuing record levels of activity and some of the most positive changes in waiting lists we have seen for over half a decade.”

