Scotland ‘behind the curve’ in helping type 1 diabetes patients, Lib Dems claim

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say Scotland is ‘behind the curve’ when it comes to using technology to help type 1 diabetes patients manage the condition (PA)
The Lib Dems say Scotland is 'behind the curve' when it comes to using technology to help type 1 diabetes patients manage the condition (PA)

Scotland is “behind the curve” when it comes to treating patients with type 1 diabetes, Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has claimed.

He was speaking as his party highlighted discrepancies in the use of technology which allows those with the condition to continually monitor their blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes causes high levels of glucose in the blood, with complications arising if these are not properly balanced out.

The Scottish Diabetes Survey in 2020 estimated more than 317,000 Scots had diabetes – with type 1 cases accounting for about 10%.

There were almost 13,500 deaths in 2020 amongst people diagnosed with diabetes, figures on the Scottish Public Health Observatory show.

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) gives a continuous display of blood sugar levels, making it easier for patients to manage the condition and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Alex Cole-Hamilton called for updated guidance on the use of continuous glucose monitoring technology (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Guidelines in England and Wales have recommended all adults with type 1 diabetes should have these, as well as all children with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

While the Scottish Healthcare Technologies Group, which advises NHS Scotland, has recommended CGM be made available, research using freedom of information legislation by the Liberal Democrats revealed a postcode lottery in treatment.

The Lib Dems said responses show NHS Highland did not appear to provide CGM as of December 2022, while NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles only offer the technology to pregnant women with the condition.

In NHS Ayrshire and Arran, CGM is offered in limited circumstances, although the board plans to expand its use in 2023.

NHS Borders, NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Forth Valley also only provide CGM in limited circumstances, the Liberal Democrats said.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – Scotland’s biggest health board – all adults can access it, with some children and young people also able to benefit from the technology.

NHS Grampian, NHS Fife, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Orkney did not respond.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “This looks like a clear-cut case of Scotland being behind the curve, especially outside of the central belt.

“These technologies have obvious benefits in terms of helping people to manage lifelong conditions, but depending on where you are in the country, it’s a lottery as to whether you will be able to benefit.”

He urged Health Secretary Michael Matheson to “push for updated guidance on the use of these techniques and to make sure that patients all across Scotland are able to benefit”.

The Lib Dem leader added: “At this time of immense pressure on our health service, making it easier for people to manage their conditions without the assistance of medical professionals has the potential to deliver huge benefits across the service.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are determined to keep the Scottish NHS at the forefront of new technologies to tackle people’s health needs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Diabetes is a clinical priority for the Scottish Government. In February 2021, we updated our Diabetes Improvement Plan which sets out our priorities and commitments to improve the prevention, treatment and care for everyone in Scotland living with diabetes.

“It includes a specific commitment to increase access to diabetes technologies for all who would benefit from them.

“We invested £19.6 million in 2021-22 to support the increased provision of diabetes technologies, including hybrid closed loop systems. We continue to work with NHS boards to improve access across Scotland.”

