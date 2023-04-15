Details of next week’s UK mobile emergency alert system test released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Details of next week’s UK mobile emergency alert system test released

By Press Association
Millions of mobile phones across the UK will emit a loud alarm and vibrate at 3pm on April 23 in a nationwide test of a new public alert system (Jane Barlow/PA)
Millions of mobile phones across the UK will emit a loud alarm and vibrate at 3pm on April 23 in a nationwide test of a new public alert system (Jane Barlow/PA)

A message will appear alongside a loud alarm on millions of mobile phones across the UK at 3pm on April 23 in a nationwide test of a new public alert system.

The system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

The Government has released the text that will pop up on people’s home screens next Sunday.

The message will be received on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration for up to 10 seconds even if devices are on silent.

It will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit

gov.uk/alerts

for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

Phone users will be prompted to swipe away the message or clicking “OK” on their home screen before being able to continue using their device.

Drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phone until it is safe, just as when receiving any call or message.

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “At 3pm next Sunday we’ll be doing a nationwide test of our new Emergency Alerts system.

“Getting this system operational means we have a vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies.

“It could be the sound that saves your life.”

Domestic violence campaigners have warned the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk.

The Government said it has been actively engaging with organisations working with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected by the introduction of emergency alerts.

Officials stressed that it is easy to opt out of the system if people need their phone to stay concealed, either by turning off emergency alerts in their settings or simply having the phone switched off during the test.

The test on St George’s Day coincides with major events including the London Marathon and the 2pm kick-off Premier League ties between Bournemouth and West Ham and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Officials said they have worked with the Football Association and the Marathon’s organisers to make sure the impact of the test will be limited.

Chief fire officer Alex Woodman, from the National Fire Chiefs’ Council, said: “We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and we need everyone to play their part, and the new Emergency Alerts system is one way we can do this.

“For 10 seconds, the national test may be inconvenient for some, but it’s important, because the next time you hear it, your life, and the life-saving actions of our emergency services, could depend on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Ben Taylor-Davies farms Townsend Farm, near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire
Jane Craigie: Regenerative farming saved farmer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Woman caught with drugs dances in dock after escaping punishment
CR0042145, Karla Sinclair, Braemar. Food and drink story on Geva Blackett, who appeared on Monday night's episode of MasterChef. Thursday, April 13th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WATCH: Councillor Geva Blackett and I prepare 3 dishes including microwavable hollandaise sauce -…
A problematic pothole in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Poetically, political potholes are biggest threat for Yousaf's SNP
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to challenge for top-four ahead of SWF…
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Pet of the week SSPCA Picture shows; Big Bird, Lavender, Blaze pet of the week . Drumoak. Supplied by SSPCA Drumoak Date; Unknown
Big Bird, Lavender and Blaze are on the hunt for new homes – can…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Dariusz Stec is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Tractor driver handed hefty fine after crashing car during drunken search for food
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Peter Tosh outside the Caley Fisheries office in Oban.
After more than half a century in the fishing industry, Oban's Peter Tosh is…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented