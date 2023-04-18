UK unemployment rises unexpectedly as economic outlook weighs on jobs market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK unemployment rises unexpectedly as economic outlook weighs on jobs market

By Press Association
The UK’s jobless rate has edged up unexpectedly (PA)
The UK’s jobless rate has edged up unexpectedly (PA)

The UK unemployment rate has edged up unexpectedly and vacancies have fallen for the ninth straight month in a sign that the uncertain economic outlook is impacting Britain’s jobs market.

The latest official figures showed a surprise rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8% in the three months to February, up from 3.7% in the previous three months and the highest since the second quarter of 2022.

Most economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revealed that vacancies fell by another 47,000 to 1.1 million in the three months to March.

The ONS said firms “continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment”, though it added that vacancies remain at “very high levels”.

The increase in the unemployment rate came as 49,000 more people were recorded as unemployed at 1.3 million in the three months to February.

But the figures also showed a rise in the employment rate – to 75.8% in the three months to February from 75.7% in the previous three months – as more people returned to the jobs market in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

UK unemployment rate
(PA Graphics)

Wage growth continues to be outstripped by soaring costs, with total pay including bonuses down by 4.1% when Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is taken into account – this comes despite a 5.9% rise in earnings, according to the ONS.

Regular pay excluding bonuses also continued to rise – up by 6.6%, but down by 3.4% with CPI inflation taken into account.

Public sector wage growth remains far behind the private sector, at 5.3% on average excluding bonuses in the three months, though it has picked up, heling narrow the gap.

Discontent over pay in the public sector saw 348,000 working days lost to strikes in February, up from 210,000 in January 2023, with more than three fifths due to industrial action across the education sector, according to the ONS.

Working days lost to labour disputes
(PA Graphics)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said tackling inflation remains at the top of the Government’s agenda.

He said: “While unemployment remains close to historic lows, rising prices continue to eat into pay cheques which is why halving inflation this year is one of our top economic priorities.”

Experts said that pay growth has come down more slowly than expected, in particular given that annual pay growth for the three months to January was revised up to 5.9% in the latest data release and confounded expectations for a fall in the three months to February.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is watching wage growth carefully for signs that inflation is remaining stubborn and may consider raising interest rates once again next month in light of the recent figures.

Annual change in inflation-adjusted pay
(PA Graphics)

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at the EY Item Club, said: “Given the MPC’s wariness around inflation persistence, February’s strong rise in private sector regular pay could easily shift the majority in a more hawkish direction.”

Ellie Henderson, at Investec Economics, added: “We think that on balance… the MPC will raise the Bank rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, but that will be the last hike in this tightening cycle.

“Today’s data release arguably supports that call: the labour market is still tight, suggesting a further tightening of the screws.”

In another worrying sign, the number of people off work due to long-term sickness rose to another all-time high, at 2.5 million – up 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and 7.5% year-on-year and the highest since records began in 1993.

But the overall rate of inactivity eased back to 21.1% in the quarter to February, down from 21.3% in previous three months as more young people returned to work amid the cost-of-living crisis.

This helped lift the number of people in employment by 169,000 quarter-on-quarter to 33 million in the three months to February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
2
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
3
William Norrie choked his former partner then threw a slab through a living room window. Image: Facebook.
Violent ex who threw paving slab through woman’s window jailed for not carrying out…
4
Police have closed two roads in Tain. Image: Police Scotland.
Police close Tain streets after incident
5
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
8
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
9
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was broken into on Saturday evening. Image: Sport Aberdeen.
Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism
10
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. Kenneth McLaren is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Domestic abuser who spent Christmas Day behind bars told he’s ‘on the very cusp’…

More from Press and Journal

Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Chris and Anne King at the top of Dun I on Iona, just before his fall.
Man rescued by helicopter after fall during Iona trip thanks rescuers
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
EY: Firm's message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts
NHS Grampian's director of public health has outlined a stark warning in her annual report. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian's public health boss warns health improvements have been 'stalling for a decade'
Hundreds of participants in Maggie's Culture Crawl are expected to hit Aberdeen's streets in June. Image: Maggie's
Maggie's Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen
Lochdonhead Primary School on Mull has been given top marks by inspectors. Image: Googlemaps.
Top marks for island primary school with inspirational head teacher
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented