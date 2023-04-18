WI must get over, and get used to, welcoming transgender women – Hague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WI must get over, and get used to, welcoming transgender women – Hague

By Press Association
Transgender women should be welcomed into the Women’s Institute, Lord Hague said (Alamy/PA)
Transgender women should be welcomed into the Women's Institute, Lord Hague said (Alamy/PA)

The Women’s Institute (WI) must get over, and get used to, welcoming transgender women, former Conservative leader Lord William Hague has said.

His comments come as the largest voluntary women’s membership organisation in the UK has faced calls to stop admitting transgender women.

A group within the WI calling itself the Women’s Institute Declaration claimed the National Federation of Women’s Institutes’ (NFWI) current equality, diversity and inclusion policy is damaging the organisation’s reputation and ability to campaign on women’s issues.

Lord Hague said organisations such as the WI must accept that people changing gender is
Lord Hague said organisations such as the WI must accept that people changing gender is 'part of our society now' (Steven Paston/PA)

The WI policy currently states: “Anyone who is living as a woman is welcome to join the WI and to participate in any WI activities in the same way as any other woman.”

The Women’s Institute Declaration group said it supports the rights of trans people “to live safely and to be treated fairly” but called for the WI to “focus on women as a biological sex class, rather than as an individual expression of gender, which may not correspond with natal sex” and to actively campaign for single sex spaces.

Asked about the issue, Lord Hague said organisations such as the WI must accept that people changing gender is “part of our society now” and that new people should be welcomed as members.

He told Times Radio: “I think on this issue, there are some areas where there’s been a danger of going too fast – competitive sport is one of them. And world athletics has made clear that women’s sport can’t be transgender, otherwise it would be the end of women’s sport. And I think that is quite right.

“I’m not sure that applies to the Women’s Institute though, you know there are transgender people, they have changed their gender. This is part of our society now, and I think large national organisations like the WI have to get over that and get used to that, and welcome new people.

“So that would be the side of the argument I’m on. I’ll probably get a lot of angry letters now from WI members but I would be on that side of the argument.”

The NFWI has been contacted for comment.

No 10 has said it is up to specific groups “to decide what’s right for them”, but stressed that the starting point must be treating transgender people with compassion.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “On membership of any particular group, that is for the group. The Prime Minister has said it’s vitally important that transgender people are treated with compassion at all times, as a starting point.

“Obviously it’s right that Government provides the necessary guidance and guidelines, and when necessary, laws, on this issue. But it will be for specific groups to decide what’s right for them.”

