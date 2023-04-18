Majority of drivers want hard shoulder back on smart motorways – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Majority of drivers want hard shoulder back on smart motorways – survey

By Press Association
Nearly seven out of 10 drivers want the hard shoulder reinstated on smart motorways, survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly seven out of 10 drivers want the hard shoulder reinstated on smart motorways, survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nearly seven in 10 drivers want the hard shoulder reinstated on smart motorways despite Government objections over disruption and costs, new research suggests.

Some 69% of respondents to a poll commissioned by the RAC said they believe the emergency lane should be restored on all-lane running (ALR) versions of smart motorways.

The survey was carried out hours after Downing Street insisted on Monday that such a move would be “too disruptive” and cost a “significant” amount of money.

It was announced on Sunday that the building of new smart motorways has been cancelled amid safety fears.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “We’re pleased the Government reached the same conclusion that many drivers already have by cancelling future smart motorway schemes which would have seen dozens more miles of hard shoulder disappearing forever.

“But, as things stand, by the end of this year there will still be 250 miles of motorway in England without hard shoulders.

“Installing additional refuge areas and radar technology to help spot stricken vehicles is welcome and necessary, but for most drivers this doesn’t go far enough.

“Many felt they were dangerous from the outset and now it’s clear the Government has totally lost faith in these types of road as well.

“Today, it remains the case that anyone unlucky enough to break down who can’t get to an emergency refuge area remains incredibly vulnerable where the hard shoulder has been taken out.

“We continue to believe that reinstating the hard shoulder on all stretches of road where they’ve been converted into a permanent fourth lane is the right thing to do.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “Labour have long demanded action on smart motorways and it’s a tragedy that so many lives have been lost waiting for ministers to act.

“We know smart motorways, coupled with inadequate safety systems, are not fit for purpose and are putting lives at risk.

“That’s why Conservative ministers should reinstate the hard shoulder on existing smart motorways and carry out remedial and safety work while a comprehensive review of the inadequate safety systems and evidence takes place.”

Smart motorways involve various methods to manage the flow of traffic, such as converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane, and variable speed limits.

ALR smart motorways boost capacity at a lower cost than widening roads.

There have been long-standing safety fears following fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind, but National Highways insists the roads are safer than conventional motorways.

– The RAC commissioned research company Find Out Now to carry out the survey of 1,843 UK drivers on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented