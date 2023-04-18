Government ‘squeamishness’ over tackling obesity ‘will lead to higher taxes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Government ‘squeamishness’ over tackling obesity ‘will lead to higher taxes’

By Press Association
The Government’s failure to tackle obesity will lead to higher taxes and lower productivity, according to a new report (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Government’s failure to tackle obesity will lead to higher taxes and lower productivity, according to a new report (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Government’s “squeamishness” over tackling obesity will lead to higher taxes and lower productivity, a think tank has warned.

The Institute for Government (IfG) said every government since 1992 has missed targets to cut obesity, with an overall failure to prioritise the issue.

In a new report, it warns that rising UK obesity rates are harming people’s health, burdening the NHS and seriously damaging the economy.

The study said: “The UK’s efforts to tackle obesity have suffered from a combination of difficult politics – politicians worry about the perception of ‘nanny-statism’ and policies hitting poorer people harder – and low priority in government.

“The Health Department has struggled to focus on prevention or drive progress across government, with many of the levers, including on regulations and taxes, held elsewhere.

“Ministers have tended to focus on policies that are voluntary for businesses to comply with and emphasise individual responsibility, which have had little impact in the face of major changes in food systems.”

The IfG said that, with the exception of the sugar tax on soft drinks introduced in 2016, more ambitious policies “have often been avoided or delayed, despite there being strong public support for ambitious measures”.

In December, the Government announced that it was delaying a ban on junk food advertising before 9pm, to the dismay of health and obesity campaigners.

The new IfG report points to “at least” 14 government strategies on obesity, “containing hundreds of policies, and a succession of institutional reforms, with key agencies and teams created and then abolished”.

The most recent strategy, published in 2020, called obesity “one of the biggest health crises the country faces”, but many of its key policies “have since been delayed or dropped”, the report said.

While the Government is still “nominally” committed to a target of halving childhood obesity by 2030 and increasing average healthy life expectancy by five years by 2035, it “has offered little indication of how it intends to meet either target”.

The report said obesity currently costs the NHS around £6.5 billion every year and “obesity-related ill-health reduces workforce productivity and places a heavy burden on the NHS”.

A failure to grip the problem now will result in higher taxes and spending, as well as increased inequality, it added.

“The UK has the third highest level of obesity in Europe, behind only Malta and Turkey. It is also third highest in the G7, behind only Canada and the US.

“In 1970 one in 10 British adults was living with obesity; now it is almost one in three.

“While obesity has increased almost everywhere – driven by a combination of human biology and recent shifts in global food systems and lifestyles – its rise in the UK has been particularly steep.”

The report said the development of new weight-loss drugs like semaglutide “is promising but not a silver bullet” in tackling the problem.

The IfG called for action, saying none of the strategies developed over the last three decades has set out a “credible long-term goal”.

It added: “No departments currently prioritise obesity, the key interface between food and health policy is incoherent, and policymaking suffers from high turnover of ministers and officials and a lack of expertise.”

The IfG said the Government must now develop a long-term obesity strategy with targets and interim goals “to drive progress towards a credible long-term goal”.

It should also create a new food and health policy unit, jointly owned by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Department for Health, with responsibility for driving progress, and give the Food Standards Agency greater powers for scrutiny.

IfG report author Sophie Metcalfe said: “High obesity will lock the UK into a future of increasing ill-health and the Government has no plan to tackle it.

“It needs to build support for a long-term strategy which avoids telling people ‘what to eat’ but focuses instead on shared responsibility and a vision of healthier diets and more productive lives.”

The study said that, at present, estimates of the societal costs of obesity to the UK range between £29 billion and £58 billion (around 1%–2% of GDP).

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “Obesity costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer.

“We are taking firm action to help people live healthier lives including, introducing restrictions on where unhealthy food is placed in supermarkets, calorie labelling on menus, and we work closely with industry to make it easier for people to make healthy food choices.

“Trials of new obesity treatments and technologies are being backed by £20 million of government funding, and we will introduce restrictions banning adverts on TV for foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar before 9pm, as well as paid-for adverts online.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented