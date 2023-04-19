Holyrood restrictions ‘will not stop the disruption’, campaigners insist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood restrictions ‘will not stop the disruption’, campaigners insist

By Press Association
Environmental protesters insist they will not be deterred by new restrictions being introduced at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Environmental protesters insist they will not be deterred by new restrictions being introduced at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Environmental campaigners have said new restrictions at the Scottish Parliament will not halt the “disruption” to Holyrood business.

The group This is Rigged insisted the measures “will not stop the disruption”, as they urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to “listen to the people” on the issue of climate change.

Speaking after Holyrood resumed after the Easter recess, This is Rigged co-founder Hanna Bright vowed the group would escalate its protests in a bid to “shut down the oil industry in Scotland”.

She insisted: “New restrictive measures will not stop the disruption.

“We are a movement of the people, for the people, and we are growing fast. Disruption will continue and, this summer, we will escalate – we will shut down the oil industry in Scotland.

“The only way to stop the disruption is to meet our demands – vocally oppose all new oil and gas licences and approvals, and create a fair and fully funded transition for oil workers.”

Her comments come after Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone last week announced a series of changes for members of the public coming to watch First Minister’s Questions to deal with a “small but persistent number of protesters”.

Anyone who is found to be “wilfully disrupting business” will now face a six-month ban from Holyrood’s public gallery.

That was one of a range of measures introduced after Ms Johnstone was forced to suspend business five times during the most recent session of First Minister’s Questions, with the Presiding Officer eventually clearing members of the public from the viewing gallery to allow the exchanges to continue without disruption.

However, Ms Bright claimed that while protesters “have been accused of threatening democracy”, it was the “voices of the people” that were “not being represented in Parliament”.

She stated: “Polling shows that the majority of Scots want a transition away from oil and gas, yet our government allows the continued licensing of new North Sea oil and gas fields.

“We are fed up with the government’s inaction, so are taking back our democracy. Dissent has always been a cornerstone of democracy.

“When the powers that be will not act in our best interests, we will ensure we cannot be ignored.

She added: “Ordinary people in Scotland are stepping into civil resistance against this grave injustice. We will not stop until our demands are met.

“We are asking the bare minimum from our new first minister. Humza Yousaf – will you listen to the people?”

Other changes being brought in from this week in the Scottish Parliament will mean everyone wishing to attend to watch the weekly First Minister’s Questions clash between the party leaders will have to book a ticket in advance, giving their name and address.

For groups of people attending together, the names and addresses of all members will have to be given, instead of the current system whereby only the details of the lead person making the booking are required.

In addition, everyone collecting a ticket will have to show identification, with mobile phones and other electronic devices having to be stored in a secure locker and not taken into the gallery, to stop protesters from filming their actions.

Ms Johnstone said last week it was “deeply regrettable that the Parliament has had to take this action”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to a just transition, and ensuring we take workers with us on our journey to net zero.

“Decisions on oil and gas exploration and licensing remain reserved to the UK Government. But through our draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, we have set out a clear pathway to deliver on global commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy.

“Our focus must be meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.

“We have consistently called for the UK Government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoint to be strengthened and are consulting on our approach to energy transition.

“We encourage stakeholders to contribute to the consultation rather than disrupting the democratic processes of the Scottish Parliament.”

