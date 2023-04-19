What does the fall in inflation mean for families and the wider economy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

What does the fall in inflation mean for families and the wider economy?

By Press Association
The rate of inflation dipped last month, according to official figures (Aaron Chown/PA)
The rate of inflation dipped last month, according to official figures (Aaron Chown/PA)

The rate of inflation dipped last month, according to official figures, offering hope to households that recent pressure on budgets could begin to ease.

Inflation fell back to 10.1% in March, returning to decline after a surprise rise to 10.4% in the previous month.

Nevertheless, the decrease was less than most economists had expected and will provide scant relief for households, who witnessed another surge in the price of everyday essentials such as bread.

Here we look at the key questions surrounding the official figures.

– Does falling inflation mean prices are going down?

Sadly, the figures mean that prices are still going up.

It means that prices were 10.1% higher in March than they were over the same month last year.

Prices are still rising but the rate of this increase has slowed down slightly.

– Why did inflation ease in March?

A key factor for inflation readings is timing. Data for this March was compared with the same month last year, meaning that products which saw their price spike March last year could help contribute to lower inflation this time.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022 caused the price of motor fuel and heating oil to jump shortly after.

As a result, the new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that current fuel prices have dropped in comparison, driving the ease in overall inflation.

Other products such as furniture and clothing have seen prices continue to rise but at a slower rate than in February, also contributing to the fall.

– Is the worst behind us?

Last month, the Bank of England said it believed that we have passed peak inflation and these figures help point towards this.

The rate has eased back from a peak of 11.1% in October and is predicted to fall more sharply soon.

Lower petrol prices and an easing to global supply chain disruption are expected to support a continued decline in overall inflation.

Meanwhile, a drop in energy prices is expected to contribute to a significant fall for April.

However, the continued price cap at £2,500 annually for a typical home means households will feel little change.

The latest figure also means that inflation has returned to the same rate it saw in January, meaning that despite expectations of a notable cool-down, little progress has been made after a surprise increase to inflation was recorded for February.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– When will Britons begin to feel the benefit of easing inflation?

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that inflation will fall to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

It is hoped that falling global commodity prices will start to bring down food price inflation soon, although supermarket bosses have indicated that inflation in the sector is still not over.

Households are also expected to first feel the benefit of falling energy prices in July, when a new energy price cap is announced.

The most recent projection from experts at Cornwall Insight was that the cap for a typical home could drop to £2,024.58 from July. Households are currently paying an average of £2,500 due to Government support.

Cornwall is predicting a similar rate in October, when the cap will again be readjusted. Households will be likely to see a clearer benefit at this time due to higher usage of energy to keep their homes warm.

– Will inflation hit Government targets?

The OBR has predicted inflation will reach 2.9% by the end of the year but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a more modest target.

In January, Mr Hunt pledged to “halve inflation” over the year.

Inflation has now returned to the level seen in January, meaning little progress has been made on this target.

It will take months before it is clear whether the Government could miss this but economists have said the target currently looks a distance away.

Ed Monk, associate director of personal investing at Fidelity International, said: “The Government promise to halve inflation, and the OBR forecast of it hitting 2.9% by the year’s end, both look a long way off.”

– Are wages keeping up with inflation?

Sadly not. The cost crisis is being compounded by the fact that pay rises are failing to match price hikes.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

On Tuesday, the ONS said regular pay excluding bonuses rose by 6.6% over the three months to February.

However, this marked a 3.4% decline with CPI inflation taken into account over the period.

– What does falling inflation mean for interest rates?

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for 11 consecutive decisions, with its latest hike taking rates to 4.25%.

It has said the increases are designed to help drive inflation lower.

Some economists had predicted in March that the most recent Bank rise could be the last.

However, experts, such as Abrdn’s senior economist Luke Bartholomew, said that the latest data means another increase to 4.5% is “likely” when the central bank meets again next month, putting further pressure on some mortgage-holders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Police at the scene of a crash on at the A96 at McVeigh's near Colpy in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety…
Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented