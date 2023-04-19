Not enough being done to combat Russia-aligned threats, cyber chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not enough being done to combat Russia-aligned threats, cyber chief warns

By Press Association
More needs to be done to protect the UK from the threat posed by Russia-aligned cyber groups, it has been warned (Alamy/PA)
More needs to be done to protect the UK from the threat posed by Russia-aligned cyber groups, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre has warned (Alamy/PA)

More needs to be done to protect the UK from the threat posed by Russia-aligned cyber groups, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre has warned.

It comes as Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden warned that the “cyber equivalent of the Wagner group” posed a serious threat to the UK, as he announced that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) was issuing an “official threat notice” to operators of critical national infrastructure amid concerns about the growing cyber threat.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, as he made the comparison to the private Russian military company, announced plans for more ambitious cyber resilience targets for all critical national infrastructure sectors to meet by 2025, as well as moves to bring private sector businesses working on critical infrastructure into the scope of resilience regulations.

Lindy Cameron, who heads up the GCHQ arm, said: “I don’t think we are yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups.”

HSE cyber attack
Lindy Cameron, chief executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (IIEA/PA)

She told an audience in Belfast: “If the UK is to be the safest place to live and work online, then resilience must urgently move to the top of our investment shopping list.”

She said that there needs to be “resilience to all threats, whether they come from nation states or cyber criminals”.

It comes as she echoed the language of the Government’s recent integrated review refresh, referencing the rise of China as a technology power and the “epoch-defining” challenge it poses to the West.

Mr Dowden did not focus on China in his address, instead using it to stress the need for the Government and businesses to take seriously cyber security.

“Ransomware is no longer just a crime, it is a national security threat,” he told the audience as he stressed the key role cyber officials were playing in protecting British democracy.

Oliver Dowden
Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden (Victoria Jones/PA)

The senior minister compared global interest to the visible presence of an alleged Chinese sky balloon floating over US airspace to the less well-known threats to UK cyber security that “silently and invisibly breach our digital defence, both in the UK and the rest of the world”.

Speaking specifically about Russian-aligned groups, Mr Dowden that the NCSC “has seen the rise of several Russia-aligned groups, sympathetic to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine”.

Comparing them with the Wagner group, he said that focus had turned to the UK and its allies.

“They are now seeking opportunities to compromise our critical national infrastructure,” he said.

“Instead of seeking to profit or spy on us, their primary motive is to disrupt or destroy our infrastructure.”

He said that they were “ideologically motivated”, adding that it made them “more opportunistic and less likely to show restraint”.

Ms Cameron, who pointed to her “Derry girl” credentials as she addressed the conference, warned that it was “crucial” for cyber security to be built into future technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Pointing to the growing interest in tools such as ChatGPT, she warned of the danger of inadvertently designing vulnerabilities into AI.

“We as the NCSC think it is crucial for cyber security to be built into future technology and supply chains from the outset,” she said as he offered the semi-conductor industry as another area of focus.

Earlier, on Sky News, Ms Cameron was pressed on the threat posed by China.

“The scale and pace of their ambition and technology is something that all of the people here at the conference need to take seriously and think about how it is that we build security into our future technology to keep our people safe,” she said.

She added: “We shouldn’t be surprised that, as technology changes and improves, our adversaries are thinking about how they can use that as well. That’s not a shock.

“You don’t have to simply be passive in the face of that threat. You can actually make yourself much more effectively resilient to those kinds of threats.”

