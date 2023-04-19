Lib Dems: Police failing to attend 2,000 reports of anti-social behaviour a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems: Police failing to attend 2,000 reports of anti-social behaviour a day

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say the police are failing to attend 2,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour every day (Alamy/PA)
The Lib Dems say the police are failing to attend 2,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour every day (Alamy/PA)

Police have failed to attend 4.3 million reports of anti-social behaviour since 2019, the Liberal Democrats claimed as the deadline for the Government’s manifesto pledge to hire 20,000 more officers looms.

Leader Sir Ed Davey accused the Tories of “empty promises” as the party said its research showed about 75% of incidents did not result in a call-out to the scene in some areas.

The Lib Dems obtained data through freedom of information requests sent to 45 police forces across the UK, 38 of which responded.

Of these, the worst performers in 2022 were Avon & Somerset and Cambridgeshire – with 81% and 80% of anti-social behaviour reports going unattended respectively, according to the party.

Police in the local area of Hertfordshire also failed to attend almost three in four reports – 75% – of incidents last year, the Lib Dems said.

More than 2,000 a day went unattended by officers last year, according to the party’s analysis.

The data has been highlighted as parties compete to focus on law and order in a bid to snap up votes in the local elections next month.

It also comes as the Government waits to discover if it has achieved its pledge to hire 20,000 police officers in England and Wales – a target the Lib Dems predict the Government will fall short of.

Figures published in January showed that more than 3,000 police extra officers needed to be recruited in less than three months in order to meet the target.

Sir Ed said: “It’s clear this Government has lost control of anti-social behaviour – and it’s only getting worse.

“Too many communities are being plagued by anti-social behaviour, with criminals being allowed to act with impunity while victims are left afraid to walk down their own street.

“People should be able to feel that if they fall victim to anti-social behaviour, it will be taken seriously and police will attend.

“Instead of more empty promises, it’s time for the Government to finally commit to proper community policing – where offices are visible, trusted, and able to tackle neighbourhood crime. It cannot wait any longer.”

The Government insisted it remains confident that it will meet its manifesto pledge to have delivered 20,000 new officers by the end of March 2023, but said the data is yet to be finalised.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There is no such thing as petty crime – anti-social behaviour causes misery to neighbourhoods up and down the country and is often a gateway into committing other serious crimes, which is why we have launched our Antisocial Behaviour Action Plan.

“We are supporting the police with record funding to protect the public and clamp down on crime, and recent Crime Survey figures show that neighbourhood crime has decreased by 22% since March 2020.

“And although we await the final data, we remain confident we will have delivered on the government’s manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 additional officers by the end of March 2023.”

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said:  “Anti-social behaviour is a priority for many of our neighbourhood policing teams across Cambridgeshire and our officers are working hard to tackle it as we know it is something people really want us to focus on.

“Our officers increase patrols in affected areas, carry out covert work and work alongside our partners to tackle the wider issues.

“These areas include Peterborough, Cambridge City, Cambourne in the south of the county, Ely, Littleport and Bottisham in the east of the county and Wisbech in Fenland.”

They added the force is “committed” to reducing anti-social behaviour across the country and urged the public to report any incidents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
2
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock.
Points more important than plaudits for Aberdeen Women's latest centurion Bayley Hutchison
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
First Minister Humza Yousaf is interview by members of the media (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Humza Yousaf must cut old friends adrift to protect his party
Enqian Liu outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken engineer's bizarre racist, terrorist and cannibal threats
They may be rare in the north-east, but there's still plenty of places in Aberdeenshire to spot a puffin if you know where to look. Images: Lauren Smith.
Aberdeenshire puffins: Where, when and how to see them

Editor's Picks

Most Commented