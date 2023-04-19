Applicants choosing only competitive universities ‘unlikely’ to get many offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Applicants choosing only competitive universities ‘unlikely’ to get many offers

By Press Association
Ucas has predicted there could be 30% more applicants to higher education by the end of the decade (Chris Ison/PA)
Ucas has predicted there could be 30% more applicants to higher education by the end of the decade (Chris Ison/PA)

Students who apply only to “a narrow range of highly competitive and selective” university courses are unlikely to receive many offers as demand for places grows, an admissions expert at Cambridge University has warned.

Ucas, the universities admissions body in the UK, has predicted there could be 30% more applicants to higher education by the end of the decade.

Reducing the number of choices that applicants can make could help university admission staff focus on those “at the border for receipt of an offer”, Mike Nicholson, director of recruitment, admissions and participation at the University of Cambridge, has suggested.

A debate about the challenges and opportunities created by rising demand was launched by Ucas last month as it projected that around a million people a year could apply to higher education by 2030. Last year, 767,000 people applied to higher education in the UK.

In an essay as part of the debate, Mr Nicholson said: “(Candidates) who opt to cluster all their options around a narrow range of highly competitive and selective courses and universities are unlikely to receive many offers.

“This also, however, requires universities to be honest and open in setting their entry requirements and selection criteria. It is in no-one’s interests for large numbers of candidates to waste applications for courses where they are not remotely qualified to secure a place.”

He added: “The current Ucas process allows candidates five choices; a reduction to four would immediately alter the volume that most universities would then have to consider, and potentially allow admissions staff more opportunity to focus on those who are at the border for receipt of an offer.”

The University of Cambridge admissions expert said universities have “very limited controls at their disposal” to manage their numbers.

Raising entry grades, expecting highly specific subject requirements, sifting candidates through use of admissions assessments, or asking for interviews or auditions “require significant investment of time and resource”, he said.

Mr Nicholson added: “The only short-term response is to limit the number of offers, which can carry reputational risks, particularly if it results in significant numbers of applicants not securing an offer of admission, but the closer we get to 2030, the less time there will be to develop the other alternatives.”

Competition for places in higher education is likely to intensify as more students seek to secure university courses or apprenticeships, Ucas has said.

On the proposal to reduce the number of choices applicants can make from five to four, Sander Kristel, chief operating officer at Ucas, told the PA news agency: “I think this is one of the options that we seriously need to discuss.”

“If that’s the debate that the sector wants to have, I think that could be a very useful debate,” he said.

Ucas said the projected growth in demand is driven by a rise in the number of young people in the UK turning 18 over the coming decade, as well as a rise in the number of international students applying to UK universities.

Ucas has seen a decline in the offer rate to students in the last year, particularly at the most competitive courses, and without an increase in the supply of opportunities the admissions body believes this is likely to continue.

In a series of essays, published as part of Ucas’s national debate, a number of leading experts in the sector have outlined how they would tackle the challenges which an increase in demand will bring.

Lord Willetts, a former universities minister who oversaw a hike in tuition fees, has suggested that new universities could be built in “cold spots” across the UK where there are no higher education institutions.

He said: “It would be a vivid and practical form of levelling up if priority were given to the cold spots which currently don’t have their own university.

“A starting assumption could be that every major town should have some form of higher education institution.”

The Tory peer highlighted evidence by former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and Lord Adonis to the Times Education Commission in 2021 which suggested that there are 46 towns in England with a population of over 80,000 which have no university, such as Hartlepool, Doncaster, Batley and Blackpool.

Lord Willetts, president of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “That at least suggests a possible longlist of candidates.”

Mr Kristel said: “Student choice and opportunity in the last decade has been shaped by a decline in the 18-year-old population, which has created a buyer’s market.

“We see an anticipated 30% increase in demand for higher education and to capitalise on this once-in-a generation opportunity, we need to see an expansion of existing, and creation of new, opportunities across post-secondary education.”

He told PA: “A wider set of choices, including apprenticeships etc, we think is an important part of growing that supply.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented