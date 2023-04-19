Not clear what actions will be taken to reduce climate risk, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not clear what actions will be taken to reduce climate risk, says watchdog

By Press Association
The report was released on Thursday (Ben Birchall/PA)
It is not clear what Scottish Government actions will be taken to limit the risk of climate change, Audit Scotland has said in a new report.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency in 2019, setting a target of achieving net zero by 2045.

But the Climate Change Committee said last year the Government had missed seven out of 11 targets and there was “no clear plan of delivery” for reducing emissions by 75% by 2030.

A new report released on Thursday by Audit Scotland said improvements were necessary in the governance arrangements within Government aiming to meet the climate change targets, particularly around how risks are managed.

According to the watchdog, climate change has been given a “high risk score” on a Government risk register – a document which assesses the likelihood and impact of problems arising across government – meaning “it is very likely that net zero targets will not be achieved and that the impact of this would be severe”.

The report adds: “It is not, however, clearly specified what actions will be taken to reduce the overarching net zero risk or how the actions will impact on the risk score.

“Targets to reduce the risk score have been repeatedly missed and the level of risk remains high.”

The auditor also found that, until December, there was not a specific risk logged on the corporate risk register relating to the adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

“The lack of a specific adaptation risk, with actions to address it, means that this critical issue was much less likely to be considered at an executive level than net zero targets,” the report said.

However, the report also states an adaptation risk was recorded within the register of the Government’s net zero department, first logged last March, but was given a much lower risk score than the overarching net zero risk. The report claimed this could “reduce the level of urgency at executive levels for taking action to ensure that Scotland is resilient to the impacts of climate change”.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “The Scottish Government’s set up for responding to the climate crisis has constantly evolved since 2019. But the different parts of Government could be better coordinated.

“The Government’s risk management arrangements also need to improve, particularly the work needed to ensure Scotland adapts to the impact of climate change.

“Work is ongoing across the Scottish Government to tackle these organisational weaknesses, and it’s vital that happens quickly given the urgency of the climate situation.”

Scottish Conservative climate spokesman Liam Kerr described the report as “damning”.

He said: “The SNP-Green Government thinks talking a good game is sufficient in order to trick people and businesses into thinking they are doing a good job.

“But as this document confirms, SNP ministers have missed target after target, and amassed an incredible number of failings when it comes to protecting the planet.”

Scottish Labour climate spokeswoman Sarah Boyack accused the Scottish Government of a “woeful lack of action”.

“We are already feeling the effects of the climate emergency but the Government has not done the heavy lifting urgently required to put in place adaptations communities need.

“The SNP-Green Government must start treating this crisis with the urgency it deserves – we need more than warm words, missed targets and spin to deal with the catastrophic effects of climate change.

“The next Labour government will deliver transformative green investment to build a greener country and protect against climate change.”

Liam McArthur, who speaks for the Liberal Democrats on climate issues, accused the Scottish Government of “continued failure to get to grips with tackling the climate emergency”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the independent scrutiny of Audit Scotland and their recognition of the improvements to governance and risk management since we declared a climate emergency in 2019. We want to continue to strengthen our approach, and these recommendations will play an important role in helping us deliver Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

“Scotland is making good progress towards net zero. To deliver on our ambitious targets will require truly transformational action across our society and economy, especially to deliver a just transition. Our next full Climate Change Plan will set out our pathway to meeting our emissions reduction targets to 2040, including the costs and benefits of its policies.

“We recognise the need to build resilience to the impacts of climate change. That is why we are investing an extra £150 million for flood risk management and £12 million for coastal change adaptation over this parliament. We will continue to deliver the 170 policies and proposals in our current Adaptation Programme as we develop the next programme for publication in 2024.”

