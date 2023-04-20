Public reminded to check they have valid form of ID to vote in local elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Public reminded to check they have valid form of ID to vote in local elections

By Press Association
Voters are being reminded to check they have a valid form of photo ID to take part in next month’s local English elections (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Voters are being reminded to check they have a valid form of photo ID to take part in next month’s local English elections (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ministers have reminded voters in England to check they have an accepted form of photographic identification if they plan to vote in person during next month’s local elections.

A much-criticised electoral rule change brought in by the Conservative UK Government means that those turning up at polling stations on May 4 will need to show a valid photo ID before being given a voting slip.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities insists that the vast majority of voters will already own an accepted form of identification, which includes driving licences, blue badges, NUS Totum discount cards, and Freedom travel passes for older people.

Those without accepted proof of their identity are being urged by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to apply for a voter authority certificate (VAC) before Tuesday’s deadline.

The free service has been set up specifically to allow people to vote in the English local elections, giving them a form of photo ID that will be recognised when arriving at polling stations.

Those applying need to supply a recent, digital photo of themselves along with their National Insurance number.

Applicants who do not have National Insurance details will need to provide alternative documents to prove their identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

Mr Gove said: “It’s vital you check now if you have the photo identification needed to vote in English local elections taking place in May.

“While the vast majority of voters already own an accepted form of identification, anyone who needs to can apply for a free voter authority certificate before 5pm on Tuesday.

“For more information please check your polling card and find more details online.”

Cabinet meeting
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove urged people without accepted proof of their identity to apply for a voter authority certificate before Tuesday’s deadline (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As of Wednesday, the number of people who had applied for a VAC was just under 70,000.

That figure falls far short of the Government’s estimate that around 4% of the population, equating to 2.1 million people, are likely to not have a valid form of photo ID to comply with the law change.

The voter ID rules apply to England as of the May 4 local elections and will come into force for UK general elections from October.

Officials at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the move will bring the rest of the UK into line with Northern Ireland, where photo ID has been required to vote in elections since 2003.

Other forms of identity that will be accepted include biometric residence permits, defence identity cards, and national identity cards issued by the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein.

Older people’s bus passes are classed as valid but Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has questioned why younger persons’ travelcards are not being accepted.

He has suggested that “selfish interests” of the Tories, a party which has traditionally attracted greater support from older members of the electorate than younger voters, was behind the decision.

Passport – stock
A passport is one form of accepted photographic identification to vote in England next month (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Lib Dems, Labour and the Green Party are opposed to the change.

Ministers have argued that the move will ensure elections are better protected from the potential for voter fraud.

But Green Party peer Baroness Jones said the photo ID law change is a “disaster for democracy” and accused the Government of perpetrating “voter fraud”, arguing that it will “prevent certain groups, particularly younger people, from voting”.

She made the comments after joining Opposition MPs and campaigners to deliver a petition to Downing Street and a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, calling on the Government to “urgently scrap” the new compulsory rules for English elections.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

There are no contests in London and Birmingham, along with other areas including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented