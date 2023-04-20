CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a “serious criminal offence”.

The CBI, one of the country’s most influential business organisations, said it is “liaising closely” with the authorities and has urged anyone with further information to come forward.

It comes weeks after the lobbying group launched its own investigation into a raft of allegations of misconduct by senior figures.

It is understood the latest allegation relates to a new incident.

On Thursday, a CBI spokesman said: “Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.

“We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters.

“Recognising the need for confidentiality, we urge anyone, including the media, who has further information in relation to any alleged offence to also report that to the police.”

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that more than a dozen women had approached the publication saying they had been victims of sexual misconduct by senior figures at the lobbying group.

One woman alleged to the newspaper that she had been raped during a staff party in 2019 and was later told by a manager to get counselling rather than pursue the issue further.

The woman said she had not reported the event to the police and the CBI told the newspaper it had no record of the incident.

Ex-CBI director-general Tony Danker claimed he has been made a ‘fall guy’ for a wider crisis in the organisation (Jacob King/PA)

Separately, former CBI director-general Tony Danker was sacked last week after being accused of making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the organisation.

On Wednesday, he said his reputation has been “totally destroyed” by the allegation and claimed he has been made a “fall guy” for a wider crisis.

Mr Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including the rape which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

After initial allegations, the business group also suspended three other employees and hired a law firm to carry out an internal investigation.

On Thursday, the CBI spokesman added: “We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.

“The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.”