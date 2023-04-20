We will not ‘steamroll’ through plans for protected marine areas – Yousaf

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government will not “steamroll” rural communities over plans that could restrict fishing, Humza Yousaf has vowed.

A consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) closed this week, with the proposals potentially limiting fishing in more than 10% of Scotland’s waters.

The plans have raised the ire of rural communities, with concerns over the economic impact.

Challenged on the plans during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Yousaf said the Government will work with local communities on the proposals.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he wants to consult on the issue with fishing and coastal communities (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The outcome that we all want is a sustainable marine environment,” he said.

“What we want of course is our fishing industry and our seas to be sustainable for the future – we want that industry to continue.

“Of course, our fishing communities, our island communities, our coastal communities have often been at the forefront of that effort around sustainability.

“So we want to work with them, we want to engage with them.”

Mr Yousaf went on to assure Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron – who raised the issue in his question to the First Minister – that the Government “will not steamroll, will not impose upon any community a policy that they are vehemently opposed to”.

📺 HPMAs will be disastrous for the Highlands and Islands, and not a single community group or organisation that I have engaged with wants them. The SNP Government need to go back to drawing board and find a solution that works for coastal communities. #FMQs 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/VFec7NCrnj — Donald Cameron MSP (@DAJCameron) April 20, 2023

Mr Cameron said: “First Minister, not one community in the Highlands and islands wants these, not one.

“We all acknowledge the need to protect our marine environment, but these proposals will devastate coastal communities and threaten their very way of life, particularly the fishing sector.”

He added that it is “no wonder this policy is being compared to the (Highland) Clearances”.

Asked if he would scrap the plans for HPMAs, Mr Yousaf said: “The point is that there are no plans yet.

“There is a consultation, we do not have set sites, we do not have set criteria yet.

“What we want to do is, at a very early stage, inception stage in fact, work with coastal communities, island communities our fishing communities, because ultimately I do believe there is agreement on the outcome.”