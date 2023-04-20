Peer found to have broken conduct rules over failure to declare interest in firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peer found to have broken conduct rules over failure to declare interest in firm

By Press Association
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament in London (PA)
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament in London (PA)

A peer has been found to have broken the Code of Conduct after failing to properly declare her role in a not-for-profit company.

Baroness Caroline Cox has agreed to apologise to the House of Lords following an investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

The peer had claimed her failure to register her directorship of Equal and Free Limited was “inadvertent”, citing her “massive commitment to humanitarian aid and advocacy” combined with little administrative support in her duties.

But the commissioner found these reasons to be insufficient, concluding: “Considering Baroness Cox’s otherwise diligent approach to registering and declaring her interests during the period in question, I do not consider the reasons she provided for not registering and declaring her interests in Equal and Free Ltd to be sufficient.”

The findings add: “I considered that remedial action was an appropriate outcome regarding Baroness Cox’s breaches of the Code.

“Because of the significant period during which these breaches occurred, I proposed that a personal statement of apology to the House would be appropriate in this case. Baroness Cox agreed to make such a personal statement to the House.”

The investigation came after the commissioner’s office received a complaint from Liron Woodcock-Velleman, who at the time worked for the anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate.

Hope Not Hate alleged that the Equal and Free company headed by Baroness Cox had links to a group of US “evangelical” philanthropists.

Equal and Free describes itself on its website as “UK-based network of academics, parliamentarians, lawyers and women’s groups” who “champion the rights of British Muslim women who do not (yet) have the protection of legal marriage”.

In a letter to the commissioner, Baroness Cox offered her “profound apologies” and said she “never personally received funds from Equal and Free Ltd”.

But she acknowledged that she had benefited from the support of part-time researchers employed by the company.

She said: “May I begin by acknowledging with profound apologies my failure to register and declare my Directorship of Equal and Free Ltd and the research support I have received from the company. As soon as I became aware of this, I took steps to rectify it by telephoning the office of the Registrar of Lords’ Interests.”

The letter added: “I can only offer an explanation of my failure with reference to the massive commitment to my humanitarian aid and advocacy work with the small charitable organisation I founded… Our work involves frequent travel to spend time with our partners in war zones in Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Abyei, Nagorno Karabakh and Myanmar.”

Baroness Cox originally sat as a Conservative and is now a crossbench peer.

Attempts have been made to approach Baroness Cox and Equal and Free Ltd for comment.

