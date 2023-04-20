Women report ‘negative experience’ using mesh removal scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women report ‘negative experience’ using mesh removal scheme

By Press Association
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)

A survey carried out on mesh removal surgery has found many women had a “negative experience” when trying to use the service.

Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee reviewed how the Complex Mesh Surgical Service (CMSS), hosted by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, supports women in Scotland who have experience of transvaginal mesh.

Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018, when ministers put a moratorium in place after women who had undergone the procedure complained of painful and debilitating complications.

The survey, which saw 75 women submit anonymous contributions, found they had faced problems when trying to use the service.

There was a lack of support for and knowledge of mesh issues, especially from GPs, the report suggested.

One woman said in the report that she felt she was “educating” her GP about mesh.

Another added: “They have done their best (the doctors) but I don’t think they have much knowledge in the complications that are associated with mesh and I feel GPs should have more training, or at least information, regarding associated ailments that come with mesh such as autoimmune issues and fatigue.”

Communication issues also emerged, with women finding it hard to contact people in the service or in their own health board to answer questions or provide support, as well as women having to wait a long time to access the service.

One woman wrote in the survey: “It took me more than three years to convince my consultant that several of the symptoms I had been experiencing since 2013 are due to the mesh.

“It was then 13 months from the date he referred me to the CMSS until I had my first appointment, which was in September 2021. At the end of that appointment, a follow-up appointment was arranged for July 2022.”

Around half of the women in the study mentioned long waits either from referral or between appointments, with one woman saying she had “waited nearly two years between appointments”.

The report said: “The overall conclusion from the open text responses to the survey is of a service that does not yet have a clear identity, clear referral pathways, nor a full range of treatment and support options for the women referred to it.

“It is clear however that many of the responses come from women who have suffered life-changing symptoms for many years and whose trust in the many medical professionals they have encountered is all but completely depleted.

Distressed woman
Many women given mesh implants complained of painful and debilitating complications (PA)

“This long-term, negative experience will, unsurprisingly, colour their views of the current service.”

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “We are grateful to all of the women who have taken the time to take part in any feedback opportunities, including to the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee’s report.

“We have just had sight of the report and will review the findings as appropriate.

“Within the Complex Mesh Surgical Service, NHSGGC’s patient experience team conducted a full anonymised audit survey of patients on multiple occasions over the past three years.

“This audit recognised some of the top-line issues raised in the committee’s report, however more recently and following a concerted effort from clinical teams to improve the service based on previous feedback, patients have reported back overwhelmingly positively, with communication, environment, person-centred approaches receiving upwards of 90% to 100% satisfaction rates.

“We will continue to review the service based on further engagement with patients which is currently taking place and we will of course take into account the findings of the latest report from the Health, Social Care and Sports Committee report.”

