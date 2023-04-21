Dominic Raab hits out at ‘flawed’ bullying probe as he resigns from Cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dominic Raab hits out at ‘flawed’ bullying probe as he resigns from Cabinet

By Press Association
Dominic Raab has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dominic Raab has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dominic Raab has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister after accepting a bullying inquiry contained critical findings against him, but warned Rishi Sunak that it set up a “dangerous precedent” for ministerial behaviour.

His resignation followed suggestions that the Justice Secretary was determined to battle on against the allegations, and as Mr Sunak agonised over whether to sack Mr Raab or keep his ally in Cabinet.

The inquiry, which the Prime Minister received on Thursday from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC, is yet to be published by No 10.

But in his resignation letter, Mr Raab acknowledged that there had been “two adverse findings” made by Mr Tolley following the conclusion of the months-long probe.

The Esher and Walton MP, who said he was “sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt”, also claimed that the inquiry had set a “low” threshold for bullying and that such a move would create a “dangerous precedent”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “continual weakness” in allowing Mr Raab to resign, while also criticising the former minister’s “whining”.

“I don’t know why Dominic Raab, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, thinks that anybody wants to hear about his whining about having to resign. What I think everybody wants is strong leadership and that has been palpably absent here.”

In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Raab said that he was keeping his word, after promising to resign “if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever”.

But he told Mr Sunak: “Whilst I feel duty-bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

“First, ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people, otherwise the democratic and constitutional principle of ministerial responsibility will be lost.

“Second, ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, in order to set the standards and drive the reform the public expect of us.

“Of course, this must be done within reasonable bounds. Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone.”

Image taken from the Twitter feed of Dominic Raab of his resignation letter
Image taken from the Twitter feed of Dominic Raab of his resignation letter (Dominic Raab/Twitter/PA)

He said that lowering the threshold for bullying behaviour “will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your Government — and ultimately the British people”.

The Tory MP also complained to Mr Sunak about what he said was a “number of improprieties that came to light during the course of this inquiry”.

He called for an independent review into the “systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims to the media in breach of the rules of the inquiry and the Civil Service Code of Conduct, and the coercive removal by a senior official of dedicated Private Secretaries from my Ministry of Justice Private Office, in October of last year”.

He also told Mr Sunak that he remained fully supportive of him and the government.

“You have proved a great Prime Minister in very challenging times, and you can count on my support from the backbenches.”

The eight complaints against Mr Raab were believed to centre on his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.

His exit as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary leaves a major gap in Mr Sunak’s Cabinet, with speculation about who will replace the loyal Sunak backer.

Mr Raab’s resignation comes months after the Prime Minister moved to sack Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chair amid controversy over his tax affairs, while Sir Gavin Williamson – another Sunak backer – resigned only days into his premiership after it was alleged he sent expletive-laden messages to a former chief whip.

FDA union general secretary Dave Penman called for an independent inquiry into ministerial bullying following the investigation.

“His obviously reluctant tone and dismissal of the complaints says more about his conduct than any findings will.

“This resignation is not a vindication of the current system, it’s a damning indictment of the inadequacy of a process that relies solely on the prime minister of the day to enforce standards,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats demanded a by-election in Dominic Raab’s constituency following his resignation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented