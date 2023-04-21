Raab sent to the backbenches after colourful ministerial career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Raab sent to the backbenches after colourful ministerial career

By Press Association
Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street (PA)
Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street (PA)

Karate fan Dominic Raab has given himself the chop following the findings of a report into bullying allegations made against him.

His resignation as deputy prime minister and justice secretary would appear to have ended his ambitions of one day taking over in No 10.

For Rishi Sunak, the departure of his deputy has left him without a key trusted ally in Government and adds to questions about his judgment over Mr Raab’s initial appointment.

Mr Raab, who ran for the Tory leadership himself in 2019, backed Mr Sunak in 2022’s contests for No 10.

His loyalty was rewarded by Mr Sunak, who returned him to the roles of deputy prime minister and justice secretary which he had previously held under Boris Johnson.

But the decision caused consternation in Whitehall, where there had long been rumours about Mr Raab’s behaviour towards officials in his departments.

Working with Mr Raab led some to suffer “mental health crises”, according to Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union which represents senior Whitehall staff.

Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak in 2020
Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak in 2020 (Tolga Akmen/PA)

But allies of Mr Raab downplayed his behaviour as “demanding” and suggested officials should be prepared to work in challenging situations.

Mr Raab, a karate black belt, fought back against the claims, insisting he has “behaved professionally throughout”.

But the 49-year-old has had a colourful political career which has left him no stranger to controversy.

The son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938, Mr Raab was brought up in Buckinghamshire and studied law at Oxford University before switching to Cambridge for his masters.

He competed in karate for 17 years, winning two British southern region titles, and making the UK squad.

Mr Raab also enjoyed boxing at university, which he claimed was “pretty good in terms of preparing me for other big moments”, although “nothing has ever wracked me with nerves quite the same way”.

Dominic Raab arriving at 10 Downing Street
Dominic Raab arriving at 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The senior Tory denied claims, made by his former diary secretary in 2018, that he insisted on the same Pret A Manger lunch every day.

The “Dom Raab special” apparently consisted of a chicken Caesar and bacon baguette, Superfruit Pot and a Vitamin Volcano smoothie.

He has ruffled feathers with remarks on feminism and taking the knee in the past, and was demoted from foreign secretary after widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

A Foreign Office lawyer before standing for Parliament, Mr Raab was elected as the MP for Esher and Walton in 2010.

His political career suffered an early setback when Theresa May took offence at his description of some feminists as “obnoxious bigots” in a 2011 article in which he attacked the “equality bandwagon” and said men were getting “a raw deal”.

In 2018, Mrs May appointed Mr Raab as housing minister, promoting him to Brexit secretary later that year, though he dramatically quit within months in protest against the then-prime minister’s Brexit policies.

During his unsuccessful run in the race to replace Mrs May as party leader in 2019, Mr Raab played up his image as a Brexit hard man in an attempt to win support from the Tory right.

Dominic Raab and Boris Johnson
Dominic Raab remained publicly loyal to Boris Johnson as his premiership crumbled last year (Jeff Gilbert/Daily Telegraph/PA)

During the contest, he said he would “probably not” describe himself as a feminist although he was “all for working women making the very best of their potential”.

He threw his weight behind Mr Johnson after his elimination from the contest, and was rewarded with an elevation to foreign secretary and first secretary of state.

When the then-prime minister was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in 2020, Mr Raab found himself effectively leading the Government during some of the darkest days of the pandemic.

In 2020, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, the married father of two suggested “taking the knee” was a symbol of subjugation which originated in TV drama Game Of Thrones, adding he only kneels for “the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me”.

Mr Raab’s tenure as foreign secretary was blighted by accusations he was “missing in action” during the UK’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan.

He was on holiday in Crete in August 2021 as the Taliban swept across the country and was seen relaxing on a beach on the Greek island as members of the militant group entered Kabul, although he insisted he was in touch with officials and ministerial colleagues.

Despite a career which frequently left him in hot water, he denied he was paddleboarding while the Taliban advanced because “the sea was actually closed”.

A subsequent demotion in September 2021 saw him head to the Ministry of Justice, although he was given the title of deputy prime minister for the first time.

Dominic Raab arriving at the Cabinet Office in London
Dominic Raab arriving at the Cabinet Office in London (James Manning/PA)

But another ill-timed holiday saw him on leave in Surrey with his family as criminal barristers voted for an all-out strike.

As Mr Johnson’s premiership unravelled last summer and a slew of ministers resigned, Mr Raab remained loyal to the scandal-plagued prime minister.

But once Mr Johnson was out the door, Mr Raab was a high-profile backer of Mr Sunak, only for Liz Truss to emerge victorious and consign him to the backbenches.

The chaotic collapse of her administration saw him swiftly return to his familiar roles of justice secretary and deputy prime minister under Mr Sunak.

But after official complaints about his behaviour were made, the Prime Minister appointed senior lawyer Adam Tolley to look into the claims – an investigation which has now sealed Mr Raab’s fate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented