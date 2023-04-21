Bill introduced to criminalise unqualified people acting as lawyers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has introduced a Bill which would criminalise unqualified people acting as lawyers.

The Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill was introduced to Holyrood on Friday, aiming to simplify the complaints process in the legal services sector.

It also includes the provision that the drafting of documents or carrying out of some legal duties must be done by someone with training.

The legislation allows for the Scottish Government to determine what can and cannot be done by an “unqualified person”.

If backed by MSPs, the legislation would also – for the first time – mean complaints could be made about unregulated legal professionals such as will writers or mediators.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “As a service which is often accessed by people during times of great stress or trauma, improvements to the regulatory structure are needed to further support people’s access to justice.

“By ensuring Scotland has a forward-looking legal regulatory framework, we will promote competition and innovation while ensuring that consumer interests are safeguarded.

“Measures such as preventing unqualified people from calling themselves lawyers will instil greater consumer confidence by providing more protections and choice.

“The Scottish Government is committed to reform, and will continue to engage stakeholders representing both consumer and legal perspectives as this legislation proceeds through Parliament.”