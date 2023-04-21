The conduct that sent Dominic Raab to the backbenches – key points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The conduct that sent Dominic Raab to the backbenches – key points

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, leaving 10 Downing Street following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, leaving 10 Downing Street following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an inquiry found he had acted in an “intimidating” and “aggressive” way with officials.

The 47-page report by Adam Tolley KC examines a number of incidents spanning the former minister’s tenure as foreign secretary, justice secretary and Brexit secretary.

Here PA takes a look at the key allegations – and which ones were upheld.

– ‘Disciplinary threat’

Mr Raab was accused of conveying a threat which had a “significant adverse effect” on a member of staff while working at the foreign office. He was said to have suggested those involved on a project had breached the Civil Service Code.

Senior diplomat Sir Philip Barton gave evidence that he later had a “private meeting” with Mr Raab to warn him not to threaten staff with the code. Mr Raab disputed that the meeting had taken place.

Finding: Mr Tolley found Mr Raab had conveyed a threat and should have known his reference to the code would be perceived as such. He did not intend to threaten anyone with disciplinary action, but should have known how his comments would be interpreted.

He also found that, while Mr Raab was foreign secretary, his conduct on one occasion amounted to “an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates”.

– ‘Banging tables and hand-waving’

Colleagues complained that Mr Raab’s “physical gestures” were used in a threatening way. Loud banging on tables and finger-pointing were among the allegations. In one extreme case, he was said to have extended his hand towards someone’s face to stop them talking.

Finding: Mr Tolley found there was “scope for misunderstanding” and that the then-minister had not intended to be threatening.

– ‘Intimidating meetings’

While at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Dominic Raab was said to have complained about a lack of “the basics” or “basic information” provided by staff. He was said to have been “intimidating” and “insulting” on a number of occasions in meetings.

Finding: Mr Tolley found in the complainant’s favour. He made comments which were likely to “be interpreted as “unfairly personal criticism”, the report said. In relation to a separate complaint about an incident at a work meeting while foreign secretary, Mr Raab displayed “unreasonably and persistently aggressive” conduct.

Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab (James Manning/PA)

– ‘Perverse culture of fear’

A second group complaint at the MoJ described a “perverse culture of fear” and unreasonable work deadlines.

Finding: Mr Tolley said the staff had “no ulterior agenda” but the nature of the evidence made it “unsuitable” grounds for a finding of fact.

– ‘Shouting and swearing’

Mr Raab was not found to have shouted or sworn at colleagues on any occasion.

Mr Tolley said there was no “persuasive evidence” that he had shouted, and concluded he had not sworn either at individuals or “more generally”.

– ‘Woeful’ and ‘useless’ insults

Mr Raab claimed there was “cultural resistance” to his flagship Bill of Rights and policies on parole reform in the Ministry of Justice.

When frustrated that one of his “steers” about a proposed reform was not implemented, he was said to have described the work of staff involved as “utterly useless” and “woeful”.

Finding: Mr Tolley found in the favour of the complaint. “On balance, I think that these were the words used; they comprised criticism that was not in the nature of constructive feedback. They were reasonably
understood as insulting personal criticism,” he said.

