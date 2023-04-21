New Justice Secretary warned he inherits a ‘crisis’ from Raab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Justice Secretary warned he inherits a ‘crisis’ from Raab

By Press Association
Alex Chalk leaving 10 Downing Street, London. He takes over as the new Justice Secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)
Alex Chalk leaving 10 Downing Street, London. He takes over as the new Justice Secretary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Alex Chalk has been warned that he faces a “crisis” in the British justice system, as he prepares to take over from Dominic Raab.

The new Justice Secretary will inherit plenty of challenges, including concerns about delays in the court system and the state of the criminal justice system.

But he will also take over responsibility for Mr Raab’s long-term controversial plan to replace the Human Rights Act.

Concerns have long been raised by parliamentarians, lawyers and human rights organisations, among others, over the proposals for a new Bill of Rights – seen as project close to the heart of the outgoing justice secretary.

Mr Chalk, a barrister and former Solicitor General, will be the 11th person appointed Justice Secretary since the Conservatives took power in 2010.

His arrival at the Ministry of Justice saw the Law Society warn that he “inherits an even worse justice crisis than any of his recent predecessors”.

Lubna Shuja, the Law Society president, said: “The justice system is facing worsening backlogs, legal aid on the point of collapse, crumbling courts and a shortage of judges and court staff. The new Justice Secretary must get a grip on the crisis as a matter of urgency.

“It is Alex Chalk’s job to bring the justice system back to full strength and I look forward to working closely with him to fight for improved access to justice for all.”

Kirsty Brimelow, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said her organisation wanted to work constructively with the new Justice Secretary.

“The new Secretary of State must grasp the urgency of following through the final part of the deal between the Ministry of Justice and the Criminal Bar Association. There remain insufficient barristers to prosecute and defend in trials before the courts.

“Medium and long-term reform must start if the criminal justice system is to be pulled out of crisis.”

The role of Justice Secretary also brings with it responsibility for prisons, with Mr Raab criticised by campaigners for controversial reforms of the parole system.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the Prison Reform Trust, said a new minister was a chance for a “reset”.

“The vital and complex work of the Ministry of Justice has been undermined by Dominic Raab’s reckless meddling and his inability to interact professionally with his senior officials.

“A new justice secretary is an opportunity for a reset on Dominic Raab’s damaging changes to the parole system. Changes to open conditions transfers have undermined the progression of prisoners and effective arrangements for public protection.

“A single view procedure forbidding state-appointed officials including forensic psychologists and prison and probation staff from making recommendations for release or transfer to the Parole Board have been ruled unlawful by the High Court.

The victims and prisoners Bill currently before Parliament undermines the independence and expertise of the parole board and raises wider constitutional concerns regarding judicial independence and UK compliance with human rights obligations.”

“His successor should urgently review the bill and Raab’s other changes to the parole system as a result and adopt a more measured approach.”

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed also offered a warm greeting to his new opponent at the dispatch box.

“Congratulations to Alex Chalk on his appointment as the 11th Conservative Justice Secretary in 13 chaotic years that have destroyed the justice system. Real change can only come with a Labour Government,” he tweeted.

