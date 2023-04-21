People abandon contacting their GP ‘over fears of long waits’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People abandon contacting their GP ‘over fears of long waits’

By Press Association
After deciding not to contact their GP, most people turned to managing the condition themselves, the survey found (Alamy/PA)
After deciding not to contact their GP, most people turned to managing the condition themselves, the survey found (Alamy/PA)

One in five (19%) people decide not to contact their GP surgery even when they need to, with major reasons being worries over getting an appointment and long waits, according to official data.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey on the impact of winter pressures, carried out last month, shows that people who feel depressed, who live in the most deprived areas of England, and women are significantly more likely to say they abandon plans to contact their GP.

The representative poll of 4,494 people across Great Britain found that, of those who decided not to contact their GP practice when needed in the last month, the most common reasons given were thinking the wait for an appointment would be too long (56%), being unable to contact their GP practice at the times required (26%) and being worried about the burden on the NHS (24%).

After deciding not to contact their GP, people turned to managing the condition themselves (57%), seeking advice on the internet (22%) and seeing a pharmacist (14%).

Overall, around a third (35%) of people reported needing to make an appointment at a GP practice in the past month.

Of these, 37% said it was easy or very easy to make an appointment and 43% reported it was difficult or very difficult.

The data has been highlighted by the Liberal Democrats, with its health spokesperson, Daisy Cooper, calling on the Government to recruit more GPs and give patients a legal right to see a GP within a week, or 24 hours if it is urgent.

She said: “It is deeply worrying that millions of people are trying and failing to see their GP because it’s just so difficult to get an appointment.

“This could lead to countless missed or delayed diagnoses as people go without the care they need, creating a ticking time bomb for our NHS.

“Despite GPs seeing thousands of patients every day, we are hearing devastating stories of people waiting in pain for months or shelling out their hard-earned cash to go private.

“These damning figures must act as a wake-up call for the Government. It’s time for ministers to finally recruit the extra GPs we were promised, and give patients a guaranteed GP appointment within a week when they need one, or 24 hours in an emergency.”

One woman, aged 39, told the ONS: “I’ve tried to make an appointment for my son’s pre-school injections but I’ve been unable to contact the GP surgery as the phone lines are too busy and the online system is always temporarily unavailable when I try to access [it]”.

The ONS data also revealed that around one in five (21%) adults were waiting for a hospital appointment, test, or to start receiving medical treatment through the NHS.

Of these, 20% reported waiting for over a year.

Those waiting for NHS treatment reported that, in the past month, waiting had negatively affected their well-being (61%), ability to exercise (41%), mobility (36%) and 19% reported that waiting for NHS treatment had affected their work.

A quarter of these had to reduce their working hours while 51% reported changing the tasks they do.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and their hard-working practice teams are working tirelessly to deliver safe, timely care for patients.

“More patient consultations are being delivered every month than before the pandemic, with more than 71% delivered within a week and almost half on the same day they are booked.

“However, there are simply not enough GPs to fulfil a legal commitment of seeing every patient within a week – it just won’t work.

“What’s more, not every patient will need to be seen within a week – or two – and imposing such a target could perversely impact on patients who want to book regular or routine appointments in advance.”

She said it was “upsetting to hear that some are putting off booking an appointment altogether” but “most patients understand that GPs and our teams are doing their best to provide the right choice of appointments and deliver high-quality and appropriate care under unprecedented pressures”.

She added: “The last GP patient survey showed that once patients secure an appointment, the vast majority are satisfied with the care they receive.

“Without general practice, the rest of the NHS will collapse, yet the latest data for England shows that numbers of fully qualified, full-time equivalent GPs continue to fall – by 852 since 2019, while our workload has risen by 9%. In some areas a qualified GP is now responsible for more than 2,500 patients.

“The crisis in general practice is not the fault of dedicated GPs, it is a result of decades of underfunding and inadequate workforce planning.”

