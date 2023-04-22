Braverman: Crucial for UK ministers to decide whether to accept ECHR rulings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman: Crucial for UK ministers to decide whether to accept ECHR rulings

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it is crucial UK ministers decide what European court rulings apply to British migration decisions (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it is crucial UK ministers decide what European court rulings apply to British migration decisions (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Home Secretary has described her plans to stand in the way of European judges being able to block the deportations of those arriving via small boats as a “crucial power”.

Suella Braverman on Friday laid amendments to the Illegal Migration Bill designed to make it more difficult for domestic and international courts to have a say in how the UK Government controls the country’s borders.

With the controversial legislation due to return to Parliament next week, she urged MPs to bring the Bill “into force as soon as possible so we can stop the boats”.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, the Cabinet minister said that for Britain to be “truly sovereign” it needed to be able to “decide who enters our territory and on what terms”.

One of the changes the Home Secretary wants to make to the Bill, which is aimed at preventing migrants from crossing the English Channel on small boats and crushing the human trafficking trade, is that ministers would be able to decide whether or not to accept a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The move is being seen as a concession to right-leaning Conservative backbenchers who had lobbied the Government to ramp-up the legislation so as to sideline ECHR interventions.

The would-be rebels have reportedly agreed to drop the threat of pushing through their own amendments following the publication of the fresh proposals from the Home Office.

Some had been calling for the UK to exit the European Convention on Human Rights to prevent judges on the continent from making orders to prevent deportations.

Strasbourg judges were able to use what is called a Rule 39 order to block the inaugural deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda last year.

Mrs Braverman said: “Our Bill will now give ministers a broad discretion whether to comply with interim measures in individual cases.

“This is a crucial power.

“At the same time, we are continuing to engage in constructive dialogue with Strasbourg on possible reforms to their process around interim measures.”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Suella Braverman has implored MPs to push through the Illegal Migration Bill ‘as soon as possible’ to prevent further small boat crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Other potential changes to be considered by MPs include moves to restrict UK courts from hearing a legal challenge to deportation from someone deemed to have arrived unlawfully unless that person is at risk of serious and irreversible harm, such as death or persecution.

“Only people who are aged under 18, are medically unfit to fly, or face real risk of serious and irreversible harm in the country we are removing them to will be able to delay their removal,” said Mrs Braverman.

“Any other legal claims will be heard remotely, after removal, in a safe country such as Rwanda.

“And modern slavery laws, which have increasingly become a target for abuse by those seeking to avoid removal, will be tightened.”

Mrs Braverman highlighted a concession made to liberal Tories following lobbying efforts led by Tim Loughton MP, which could include creating extra safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

She said: “We have confirmed that we will publish a report on existing and any proposed additional safe and legal routes within six months of the Bill becoming law, thereby ensuring we give protection to those most in need.”

