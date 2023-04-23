Davey fails to rule out Lib Dem/Labour coalition at general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Davey fails to rule out Lib Dem/Labour coalition at general election

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey was asked if the Lib Dems would consider entering a coalition if Labour fell short of an outright majority next year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Ed Davey was asked if the Lib Dems would consider entering a coalition if Labour fell short of an outright majority next year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Ed Davey has left the door open to the Liberal Democrats entering a coalition with Labour at the next general election.

The Lib Dem leader failed to rule out a coalition arrangement with his Labour counterpart Sir Keir Starmer when repeatedly challenged about the idea during an appearance on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

Labour has been ahead in the national opinion polls for more than a year although there is no guarantee this will translate into votes and a large enough swing to secure a majority of seats in the Commons.

Sir Ed, asked if he would consider entering a coalition if Labour fell short of achieving an outright majority next year, said: “My job, as I’ve said throughout my leadership, is to beat Conservative MPs.

“We have a positive Liberal Democrat agenda and that’s what we’ll be standing on. When I go round the country and talk to voters, they feel the Conservatives have taken them for granted.

“Liberal Democrats are not going to make that mistake, we are going to work really hard to make sure we get as many Liberal Democrat MPs back after the next election and beat as many Conservative MPs as possible. I could not have been clearer.”

Told he had not been clear in answering whether he would form a coalition with Labour, Sir Ed replied: “The Liberal Democrats’ job is to beat Conservatives at the next election.

“There are one or two seats where we are up against Labour, like Sheffield Hallam, but the vast majority of seats that we can win at the next election in my judgment are against the Conservatives and I want to focus relentlessly on that.”

Pressed further, Sir Ed repeated he wanted to defeat Conservative MPs and pursue his party’s policies in Parliament.

When challenged again, Sir Ed said: “In many ways your question is taking voters for granted and I’m not going to do that.

“I want to make sure that we earn people’s votes over the weeks and months ahead so at the next general election we can get rid of this shocking Government, who are failing our country and are just so out of touch with people who can’t afford food bills, can’t afford their energy bills and are desperately trying to get that hospital treatment that they need.”

