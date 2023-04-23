Plans to block ECHR will not give ‘carte blanche’ power to UK, Tories say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Plans to block ECHR will not give ‘carte blanche’ power to UK, Tories say

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman would be given ‘discretionary’ powers over ECHR orders, the Deputy Prime Minister said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman would be given ‘discretionary’ powers over ECHR orders, the Deputy Prime Minister said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

New powers that the Home Secretary wants added to the Illegal Migration Bill will not give ministers “carte blanche” to overrule European court orders, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she needs the “crucial power” of being able to stop European judges from intervening in the deportation of would-be asylum seekers who have arrived in Britain via unauthorised routes.

It comes as the Home Office confirmed a further 497 people crossed the English Channel on Saturday April 22 in 11 boats.

This brings the total so far this year to 5,546.

Oliver Dowden, the newly-appointed deputy to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said it was “right” for the leader of the Home Office to have discretional powers when considering interventions from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

However, he said the ability for Britain to block Strasbourg judges’ rulings would not apply to all its verdicts.

Mrs Braverman has laid an amendment to the Illegal Migration Bill — legislation aimed at preventing migrants from crossing the English Channel on small boats and crushing the human trafficking trade — to allow ministers “broad discretion” to decide whether or not to accept a human rights ruling from Strasbourg.

It comes after the ECHR was able to use what is called a Rule 39 order to block the inaugural deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda last year.

Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme the amendments added to the legislation would give the Home Secretary the ability to consider the “timeliness” of interventions from the ECHR, particularly when it came to last-minute applications.

The senior Conservative MP said: “The Home Secretary will be given a discretion and ability to look at the circumstances of that order (Section or Rule 39) from the European Court of Human Rights and will, for example, cover factors such as the timeliness of the imposition of the order — so, for example, if it is done at last minute — and also the transparency of it.”

Pressed on whether the amendments would allow the Home Office to ignore Strasbourg rulings, Mr Dowden added: “There will be a Section 39 discretion.

“Now, I’m not saying that will give the Home Secretary carte blanche to overrule rulings.

“What I would say is that we are engaging very closely with the European court, we are making very good progress.

“I think it is right that the Home Secretary should have a discretion, so, for example, we don’t have this situation where at the very last minute an order is imposed. Those are the kind of factors the Home Secretary will be able to consider.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden faced questions about the Home Secretary’s changes to the Illegal Migration Bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The move has angered liberal-minded Tories, with Justice Select Committee chairman Sir Bob Neill announcing he was not able to support the Bill as it stands.

MPs are due to debate the controversial legislation on Wednesday as it comes back for its report stage and third reading this week.

Sir Bob told Times Radio: “I can’t support the clauses as they are drafted.

“First of all, I don’t think it’s right for us to be saying that we will ignore rules of the European Court of Human Rights, even the interim measures.”

The senior Conservative said the way Rule 39 measures operate “isn’t satisfactory” and that “judicial dialogue” was the way forward.

“I’d rather do the sensible reform, rather than get into a confrontation,” he added.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth said a future Labour administration would “always follow the law” when asked whether his party thought it acceptable for European courts to overrule decisions made in the UK.

In a dual offensive by ministers, the amendments package is part of an attempt to keep both hardline Tory backbenchers and the more liberal section of MP on-side.

While the changes look to dampen a right-wing rebellion by making it harder for both domestic and international courts to intervene in deportations, ministers have also agreed to look at introducing more safe and legal routes into the country.

2015 General Election candidates
Senior Tory Sir Bob Neill said he could not vote for the ECHR Rule 39 amendment (PA)

The UK currently has processes in place for asylum seekers from countries such as Afghanistan, Ukraine and Hong Kong to come to Britain, but human rights campaigners have urged ministers to create more routes so as to prevent desperate people from taking to dinghies to cross the Channel.

Mr Dowden said it was only after getting “control of our borders” that the UK would have “more capacity to be able to extend our kindness and generosity as a nation”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Parliament would be given a say in the routes and cap on numbers coming in.

Writing in The Sunday Express, the Home Office minister said Parliament would, as part of proposed amendments, debate the future of safe routes into the UK that are available for asylum seekers.

He said: “As we tackle the scourge of illegal migration from safe countries in this firm manner, we are increasing our already generous provisions for those directly in conflict zones by establishing an additional safe and legal route to the UK through the Bill.

“For the first time this will be informed by a consultation with local councils on their capacity to support additional people, and will be debated by your MPs in Parliament, so that we restore honesty and accountability to such an important question.”

