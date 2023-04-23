Small boat asylum seeker condemns Braverman at XR rally outside Home Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Small boat asylum seeker condemns Braverman at XR rally outside Home Office

By Press Association
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators hold a small boats protest outside the Home Office (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators hold a small boats protest outside the Home Office (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

An asylum seeker who crossed the Channel in a small boat declared that “no human is illegal” as Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists rallied outside the Home Office’s central London headquarters.

XR climate activists carrying origami paper boats protested outside the building in Westminster to show “solidarity and compassion with refugees and climate migrants” on Sunday afternoon.

They marched from Parliament Square to the department on the third day of a mass protest which the climate group has called “The Big One”.

Some 50,000 people are expected to join the action between April 21-24 – and the protests are supported by more than 200 organisations including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.

Sunday’s protests earlier intersected with the London Marathon outside the Houses of Parliament, when it was feared there might be disruption but the race appeared to pass without incident.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators hold a small boats protest outside the Home Office in central London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

XR said the Home Office demonstration opposed the Government “cracking down on people risking their lives at sea” through the Illegal Migration Bill and claimed that climate change will create “millions” more refugees.

The Bill is part of the Government’s plan to stop small boats of migrants from crossing the English Channel and aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

XR had vowed to make “20,000 origami boats to be posted to MPs and Home Secretary Suella Braverman” and protesters chanted “refugees are welcome here” while activists held their pink paper boats aloft during the rally.

A 24-year-old Algerian asylum seeker who made a small boat Channel crossing “last December” gave a speech before the cheering crowd.

“My name is Moun,” he said. “I’m 24 years old and according to Suella Braverman I’m an invader in this country.

“I’m not a military strategist but if I look at a shore and I see a boat arriving with babies two weeks old and with women, pregnant, and with paralysed people on the boat, the first idea that comes to my mind would not be ‘these are invaders’.

“The first idea that comes to my mind would be, let’s give these people shelter.”

He said that he had been “tear-gassed” and “assaulted” by French police and said he made the 11-hour journey to the UK because he could speak English and “looking for happiness is a human right and no human is illegal”.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed paper boats outside the Home Office (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

He said he “tried 10 times to reach Britain”, adding: “I thought that the journey here would take me an hour, it took me 11 hours and the waves were so high and the water starting getting into the boat.

“I started crying and remembered my mother. She didn’t know I was making the journey, I didn’t want her to know about it. I thought I was going to die.

“There was a person next to me, a stranger and I was holding his hand for two hours and I could feel him and he could feel me and in that moment I knew that all humans are basically one soul.”

The marathon route and protest intersected as runners passed the Houses of Parliament.

XR said they would not intentionally disrupt the race while direct action protest group Just Stop Oil refused to say.

XR supporter Michel, 63, who lives in Brussels, Belgium, travelled to central London for the protest and was helping police to steward the marathon in case a “handful of naughty people” tried to disrupt it.

Climate activists among the spectators applauded runners as they zipped passed, while some activists unfurled a “climate emergency” banner in front of the Winston Churchill statue.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There is a clear distinction between the right to peaceful protest and those currently causing chaos for the wider public.

“We are giving the police additional powers, creating new offences through our Public Order Bill and bringing in court orders for repeat offenders, and we will work closely with the police to make sure they can implement these in full.

“While our safe and legal routes are some of the most generous anywhere, we cannot accommodate everyone who wants to come to the UK – people should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented