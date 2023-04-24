Court of Appeal to hear challenge against plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court of Appeal to hear challenge against plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

By Press Association
The Court of Appeal will consider whether judges were right to dismiss legal bids by campaigners against the UK Government’s Rwanda policy (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Court of Appeal will consider whether judges were right to dismiss legal bids by campaigners against the UK Government’s Rwanda policy (Aaron Chown/PA)

An appeal hearing into whether two High Court judges were right to dismiss legal bids against ministers’ plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is due to start on Monday.

A group of individuals from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria are aiming to overturn rulings made in December.

Last year, Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift dismissed a series of legal bids against the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

But the pair gave the go-ahead to several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid to appeal against their decision.

In a hearing due to last four days, the Court of Appeal will be asked to consider whether the two judges were wrong to find there were sufficient safeguards to prevent asylum seekers from being returned to a country where they were at risk of persecution and whether the Rwanda scheme is “systemically unfair”.

The charity Freedom From Torture, which is intervening as a third party in the appeal after having provided the High Court with evidence during deliberations last year, said Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s policy poses a risk to survivors of torture.

Chief executive Sonya Sceats said: “This case cuts to the heart of the UK’s role as a place of safety for survivors of torture and persecution from countries like Afghanistan and Iran who have been denied safe routes to reach our shores.

“We know from our clinical services that survivors of torture struggle to disclose their traumatic experiences, even in a safe therapeutic environment.

“In this exceptionally hostile and fast-paced scheme, there is a grave risk that they will not be identified and will be expelled from the UK.”

She added: “No matter what the courts decide, this scheme and the ‘Refugee Ban Bill’ are unacceptable and contrary to the compassion we should be showing to people who need our help.”

The Rwanda deportation plan, along with the Illegal Migration Bill — which is due to return to the Commons on Wednesday — is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

The approach has been denounced by the UN’s refugee agency as an effective “asylum ban”.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants to send asylum seekers arriving via unauthorised routes to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In April last year, then-home secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with Rwanda for it to receive migrants deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally”, and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

Several challenges were previously brought against the proposals, which were described at the time as a “world-first agreement” in a bid to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of objections against individual removals and the policy as a whole.

Following hearings in September and October, Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift rejected arguments that the plans were unlawful.

However, they ruled in favour of eight asylum seekers, finding the Government had acted wrongly in their individual cases.

Separately, two charities are warning that the Illegal Migration Bill could lock up thousands of refugee children who have become separated from their parents.

According to an impact assessment by the Refugee Council, it estimates that about 15,000 unaccompanied children would have their asylum claims deemed inadmissible in the first three years of the implementation of the legislation.

As a result, the Refugee Council and children’s charity Barnardo’s said those children could be detained or face deportation to the country they have fled or a third country, such as Rwanda.

They could also be banned from remaining in the UK as refugees when they turn 18, the two groups said.

The charities are calling on MPs to support amendments to exclude children from the legislation.

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “In its current form, this Bill has serious implications for the safety and protection of children.

“As a charity that has a long history of supporting children who need us the most, Barnardo’s is deeply concerned that this Bill will prevent children seeking sanctuary in the UK, who have suffered trauma, exploitation and trafficking, from getting the critical help and support they so urgently need.”

