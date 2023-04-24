Sunak challenged over ‘spectacular own goal’ of VAT rule post-Brexit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak challenged over ‘spectacular own goal’ of VAT rule post-Brexit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Business Connect event in North London (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Business Connect event in North London (Daniel Leal/PA)

Rishi Sunak was challenged by the chairman of Burberry over the “spectacular own goal” of a post-Brexit VAT change as the Prime Minister sought to repair the Conservatives’ reputation with business.

Gerry Murphy told the Prime Minister on Monday that his move to scrap the VAT refund for tourists has made Britain the “least attractive” shopping destination in Europe.

Mr Sunak insisted to around 200 high-profile chief executives assembled at a Business Connect conference he convened in London that the Government has “got your back”.

He is battling to patch up the relations with industry following the challenges of Brexit and coronavirus and the leaderships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Mr Murphy welcomed Mr Sunak as being “obviously more business friendly than some predecessor administrations”.

But the chairman of the luxury retailer added: “It is somewhat perverse that on the day that we left the single market, a decision by, I think it was by you as chancellor, to remove the VAT refund for tourists made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe.

“Leaving the EU has had a significant friction effect on trade, hopefully not forever … but it is the case it was a drag on growth.

“So we ask you to look at this specific one (VAT), this is a spectacular own goal, one that can be reversed by a decision from you or from the Chancellor.”

Mr Sunak insisted there “were good reasons for it” but said he would look at the data to “see if things are panning out as we expected to, or not”.

Opening his speech, he had told the crowd that ministers are focused on driving up skills in Britain and boosting growth while developing a migration system to attract talent.

“We want businesses small and large to know that this Government has got your back,” Mr Sunak said.

Business Connect event – London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Business Connect event in North London (Daniel Leal/PA)

Jeremy Hunt drove home the message by insisting that despite a “bumpy period” last year, the Government is providing stability for business.

The Chancellor told reporters at the conference: “We had a very bumpy period politically last year.

“I think if you talk to the executives here today, a massive cross section of the business community, what they say is that that stability has come back.

“We see all sorts of signs of increasing optimism.”

Mr Hunt conceded that the tax burden “is too high”, but argued that “the way we will bring the tax burden down is by growth”.

“That’s why it matters that global chief executives say we’re the third most exciting country to grow business in,” he said, pointing to the importance of “education, enterprise, everywhere and employment” in achieving growth.

Business Connect event – London
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt listens to Rishi Sunak’s speech at the Business Connect event (Daniel Leal/PA)

Labour seized on the conference to accuse the Tories of having mismanaged the UK economy.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “After 13 years, the pattern of Tory economic failure is grinding on.

“Families in Britain are being harder hit by price rises than many comparable economies.

“Other countries have had to cope with Covid and the consequences of the war in Ukraine, yet it is Tory Britain which sits at the top of the inflation growth league of major industrial economies.”

Earlier this month, IMF economists stated that they expected the UK economy to grow slower than other developed G7 nations, with a contraction of 0.3% this year before rebounding to grow by 1% next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented