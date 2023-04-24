Keir Starmer: Diane Abbott’s racism comments were ‘antisemitic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Keir Starmer: Diane Abbott’s racism comments were ‘antisemitic’

By Press Association
Diane Abbott had the Labour whip suspended (Joe Giddens/PA)
Diane Abbott had the Labour whip suspended (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Diane Abbott’s comments about racism as “antisemitic” and said they will never be accepted in the party.

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip suspended after comments suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

Sir Keir would not say if Ms Abbott should not stand again for her London constituency of Hackney North and Stoke Newington at the next general election, stating: “There’s an investigation in place, I’ve got to let that investigation be completed.”

Sir Keir, speaking to reporters after a round-table event in south-east London about violence against women and girls, said: “In my view what she said was to be condemned, it was antisemitic.”

She said in a letter in The Observer that although white people “with points of difference” experience prejudice, they do not suffer the same racism as black people.

Ms Abbott has been an MP since 1987, was the first black woman elected to Parliament, and served as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow home secretary.

Sir Keir said: “Diane Abbott has suffered a lot of racial abuse over many, many years – that doesn’t take away from the fact that I condemn the words she used and we must never accept the argument that there’s some sort of hierarchy of racism.

“I will never accept that, the Labour Party will never accept that, and that’s why we acted as swiftly as we did yesterday.”

Earlier, Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said disciplinary matters “will be a matter for the chief whip and the leader” and the party had “no choice” but to take action against Ms Abbott.

He told BBC Breakfast her comments “were completely wrong”.

He said: “They were offensive to people and based on a very wrong idea that there can be some sort of hierarchy when it comes to victims of racism.

“Anyone who has looked at the history will know that Jewish people have suffered the most terrible racism. The history of the 20th century is very obvious.

“Even recently, antisemitism is still a problem in our society. I think what she said was wrong in its own terms and the chief whip and the leader had no choice but to take the action they took (on Sunday).”

Brexit – The Big Debate
Pat McFadden said the party had ‘no choice’ but to take action against Diane Abbott (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr McFadden said Sir Keir Starmer is “determined to turn the page on some of the culture that had been in the Labour Party before he became leader and I’m sure that he will be resolved to make that change even more emphatic after yesterday’s events”.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Ms Abbott made a “terrible, terrible mistake”.

The Labour left-winger said: “I believe that this was a terrible, terrible mistake by Diane, and she knows it.

“That’s why she immediately did the right thing and put out rapidly a profuse apology.”

He added: “I hope all those now sitting in judgment of her have the generosity of spirit to acknowledge that for decades she has been at the forefront of campaigning against racism and has endured so much herself. Hopefully we can all learn from this.”

John McDonnell
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Labour frontbencher David Lammy said he was “staggered” by Ms Abbott’s letter, which he also described as antisemitic.

The shadow foreign secretary told BBC Radio 4’s PM: “I think it was antisemitic because what it amounted to was a hierarchy of racism.

“It wasn’t just about the Jewish community of course, it was also sort of minimising the experience of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller, a very small minority group that does experience extreme racism.”

He did not give a categorical answer when asked if she should be allowed to stand at the next general election, but did stress she has apologised.

“It’s for others to determine the degree of that unacceptability but I would say that Diane Abbott has acted to apologise very swiftly,” he said.

After prompting widespread criticism for her comments, Ms Abbott apologised for any “anguish” caused, suggesting “errors arose” in her initial draft letter to the newspaper.

In her apology, she said: “The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused.

“Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.”

Labour said: “The Labour Party completely condemns these comments, which are deeply offensive and wrong.

“The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation.”

Earlier this year, Sir Keir ruled out any possibility of Mr Corbyn standing again for Labour.

It came as the Labour leader welcomed the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) decision to lift the party out of two years of special measures over its failings on antisemitism under his predecessor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented