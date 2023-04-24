Woman behind Big Noise project to be appointed Children’s Commissioner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Parliament looks set to appoint a new Children and Young People’s Commissioner.

MSPs are expected to vote on Wednesday to back Nicola Killean to replace the incumbent Bruce Adamson, who is coming to the end of his term.

Ms Killean was the first employee of the charity Sistema Scotland, working on the cause’s board as it delivered the highly regarded Big Noise music project.

The initiative almost lost funding in some areas this year when council budgets were squeezed, prompting the Government to stump up the cash themselves.

It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to be @CYPCS. Passing the baton over after six years in the role will be hard but I’m excited to see @NicolaKillean and the team continue to champion children’s rights. https://t.co/OIkHbUs3ym — Bruce Adamson (@Bruce_Adamson) April 24, 2023

Having previously worked as a nursery teacher and for the charity Youth Music, Ms Killean was awarded an OBE in 2020’s New Year Honours List for services to “music, children and community cohesion”.

The commissioner post, which is charged with safeguarding and advancing the rights of children across the country, commands a £77,260 starting salary and a six-year term.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Adamson said he was “delighted” with the choice to succeed him.

“She is an outstanding nominee who brings incredible passion and expertise to the role,” he said.

He added: “It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to be part of this incredible work.

“Passing the baton over after six years in the role will be hard but I’m excited to see Nicola and the team continue to champion children’s rights.”

Benny Higgins, the chairman of Sistema Scotland, said: “This is a wonderful recognition of Nicola’s enduring commitment to supporting and promoting the very best outcomes for children and young people throughout her career.

“Nicola’s leadership of Sistema Scotland has been exemplary and impressive: from the establishment and testing of the very first Big Noise programme in Raploch, Stirling, working then with 35 children in 2008; through the growth of the organisation to one of national significance working with 3,500 children and young people in six targeted communities across Scotland, all backed by an extensive evidence base of independent evaluation.”