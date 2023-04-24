Millions of GP appointments last less than five minutes, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Millions of GP appointments last less than five minutes, figures suggest

By Press Association
GPs are being forced to rush through patients’ appointments, the Liberal Democrats say (Andrew Matthews/PA)
GPs are being forced to rush through patients’ appointments, the Liberal Democrats say (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Millions of GP appointments in the last year lasted less than five minutes, research from the Liberal Democrats suggests.

House of Commons Library analysis, based on NHS figures from March 2022 to February 2023, included data for the number and proportion of appointments lasting between one to five minutes.

It found that the proportion of all appointments lasting one to five minutes in England ranged from 16% this February to almost 21% last October.

Regional variations were also seen around the country.

The Liberal Democrats said the Government’s failure to recruit more GPs has meant patients are “waiting for weeks to get an appointment only to be rushed through in a matter of minutes.”

It said the data suggests 51 million GP appointments lasted less than five minutes over the year, with almost one in six of all appointments in England lasting this long.

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “Many patients need time to properly talk through their symptoms with a GP, especially when they have complex health problems.

“But the Government’s failure to recruit the extra GPs they promised has meant doctors are being forced to cram in more and more short appointments.

“People are being left waiting weeks to get an appointment only to be rushed through in a matter of minutes.

“Entire communities are paying the price for years of neglect under the Conservatives, who have driven local health services into the ground.

“Liberal Democrats have set out a plan to boost GP numbers and guarantee people a right to an appointment within one week, so people can finally get the care and attention they deserve.”

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and our teams are working exceptionally hard in the face of intense workload and workforce pressures to ensure their patients receive safe, timely and appropriate care.

“Over the timeframe the Lib Dems have analysed, 345.8 million consultations were delivered in general practice and almost 40% lasted longer than 10 minutes – more than half, if you exclude those with an unknown length.

“Increasingly, GPs do need more time with patients, particularly if they have complex or multiple health problems.

“This is why the College has called for 15-minute GP appointments as standard, and longer for those who need it.

“However, this is not to say every patient will need this time as some simple conditions can be dealt with in less, particularly if it is not the GP they are seeing – for example, a simple blood test might only take a few minutes of a practice nurse’s time – so patients should not feel as though they are being ‘rushed through’ if they have a short appointment.

“But years of underfunding and inadequate workforce planning means that GPs and our teams are struggling to see all the patients who need our care and give them the time they need, especially when seeing 50 or more patients in a day, which many GPs report is a common occurrence.

“Imposing a legal requirement for all patients to be seen within a week would likely make this worse as it would force GP practices to reduce the length of each appointment to meet the target. There are simply not enough GPs or other members of the team to make it work – and not every patient will need or want to be seen within a week, or even two.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented