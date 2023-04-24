Charity condemns ‘unacceptable’ waits for lung patients to access help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Charity condemns ‘unacceptable’ waits for lung patients to access help

By Press Association
Charity Asthma and Lung UK Scotland has highlighted the waits some patients have for pulmonary rehabilitation (Yui Mok/PA)
Charity Asthma and Lung UK Scotland has highlighted the waits some patients have for pulmonary rehabilitation (Yui Mok/PA)

A health charity has hit out at the lack of vital services for Scots suffering from lung conditions, highlighting the “unacceptable” waits some patients have to endure for treatment.

Asthma and Lung UK Scotland contacted health boards across the country to find out how many people were on the list for pulmonary rehabilitation services and how long the wait for assistance is.

In response to a freedom of information request from the charity, NHS Forth Valley revealed its average waiting time is 12 to 18 months – although the health board added that “patients are assessed and more urgent referrals are prioritised and seen sooner”.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland said that while its average wait was 4.5 months last year, there had been a wait of 29 months in 2020, when services were impacted by Covid.

The health board said that, during this time, patients had been “offered one-to-one and online classes but opted to wait”.

Asthma and Lung UK Scotland said that two years after the launch of the Scottish Government’s respiratory care action plan, many patients were facing long waits for help.

It comes as the charity stressed the vital role such services can provide, with pulmonary rehabilitation working to improve muscle strength – thus helping patients to breathe more easily and also potentially reducing the risk of emergency hospital admissions.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, said: “Scotland has one of the highest respiratory death rates in Europe and although we are grateful that we have a national action plan, we are concerned about the lack of progress.

Public health minister Jenni Minto will attend an event in Holyrood on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the respiratory care action plan (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This can be seen in the unacceptable wait for, or indeed lack of, vital respiratory rehabilitation for thousands of people with a lung disease across the country.”

Mr Carter continued: “One in five Scots live with a lung condition, it is one of the major chronic conditions in our nation costing the public over £1 billion a year, and yet it is not seen as a priority.

“This needs to change. We need to have an action plan, not an inaction plan.

“The respiratory care action plan needs to be fully funded and health boards need to rebuild services in their local areas. This requires political leadership from the new public health minister.”

Jenni Minto, the minister for public health, is due to attend an event in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the respiratory care action plan.

However, only seven of Scotland’s 14 regional health boards provided information on pulmonary rehabilitation to Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the country’s largest health board, revealing it has 447 patients currently waiting for this.

Meanwhile, NHS Lothian had 594 patients waiting as of December 2022, with an average waiting time of 26.9 weeks – although it reported a wait of 76.9 weeks in the third quarter of 2021.

And in NHS Grampian, the average waiting time has gone from 12 weeks in 2019 to 32 weeks in 2022.

Linda McLeod, 74, who suffers from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) emphysema, and chairs the Breathe Easy group in Clackmannanshire for people living with lung conditions, told how pulmonary rehabilitation had helped her.

Ms McLeod said: “I definitely felt the benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation, I noticed fewer symptoms, less coughing and shortness of breath.

“You are able to walk more as the sessions help improve your ability to exercise. Best of all, your overall quality of life improves.”

She added: “Living with a lung disease is a debilitating condition and anything that can be done to improve quality of life has to be applauded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented