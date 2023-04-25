Low emission zones already improving vehicle standards, minister says

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s low emission zones (LEZs) are already driving improvements in vehicle standards, a minister has said, with more than 1,000 buses and coaches upgraded to become compliant.

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee formally introduced LEZs in May 2022, with the aim of banning many old vehicles from city centres.

Enforcement of the schemes is due to begin in June 2024.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said the LEZs had been “robustly” designed to deter people from driving in with non-compliant vehicles, rather than giving them the option of paying to do so.

She told Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee she was “thrilled” about designing the schemes, adding: “Unlike in some clean air zones down south, we have designed this so it’s not an option to pay to enter.

“We have done this not as a revenue-raising opportunity, but designed it so that it will really robustly disincentivise driving into these areas.

“There will be a penalty and that will accumulate every time the individual comes in.”

There will be national exemptions for blue badge holders and local authorities will be able to set their own exemptions, she said.

She said more than 1,200 buses and coaches had been retrofitted to bring them up to LEZ standard with grants worth £21 million.

Mairi McAllan said the schemes would ‘robustly’ disincentivise non-compliant cars (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms McAllan said: “The preparation for it has already driven improvements which the implementation of it will continue to drive.”

Committee convener Edward Mountain asked about people in rural areas who are required to travel into city centres.

Ms McAllan said: “It would be a real miss to target awareness-raising only at people who live within the cities.”

Saying there will be public transport as well as park-and-ride opportunities, she added: “We have some quite significant awareness-raising of that ongoing just now.”