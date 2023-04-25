Jenrick attacks ‘humanitarian nimbyism’ as he defends Illegal Migration Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jenrick attacks ‘humanitarian nimbyism’ as he defends Illegal Migration Bill

By Press Association
The immigration minister launched an attack on ‘humanitarian nimbyism’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The immigration minister launched an attack on ‘humanitarian nimbyism’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The immigration minister has launched an attack on “humanitarian nimbyism”, which he said was dominating the migration debate as he sought to defend the Government’s under-fire Illegal Migration Bill.

In a speech for a centre-right think tank, Robert Jenrick claimed “astronomical” numbers of migrants were crossing the Channel to the UK and raised concerns about how the “different lifestyles” of people arriving could undermine “cultural cohesiveness”.

He insisted the Bill – which is progressing through Parliament and would change the law to make it clear people arriving in the UK illegally will not be able to remain in the country – “does not turn our back on those in genuine need”.

Instead he presented it as “undoubtedly the morally just thing to do” and branded it the “single most significant piece of immigration legislation of modern times” to bring the way the country’s asylum system works into the 21st century.

The comments are likely to prompt a fresh backlash from political opponents and campaigners in the wake of previous criticism levelled at Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her use of rhetoric when she told MPs the south coast was facing an “invasion” of migrants crossing the Channel.

Mr Jenrick told a Policy Exchange audience on Tuesday: “For too long our migration debate has been dominated by humanitarian nimbyism, whereby members of Parliament and devolved administrations have rhetorically welcomed refugees, but then failed to take their fair share. They declare themselves nations of sanctuary and then pull up the drawbridge.

“These politicians grandstand and virtue-signal their supposed generosity, but there’s nothing virtuous about making generous offers at the expense of others when it comes to housing supply, waiting lists, and taxes.”

The number of conflict zones around the world is “increasing and lasting for longer as conflict resolution becomes harder”, the minister said as he warned: “Whilst it’s impossible to determine the exact numbers, the basic fact is undeniable that the number of people who are willing and able to reach the UK today is astronomical and vastly outnumbers what we are capable or willing to take as a country.”

More than 5,500 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, with a total of 45,755 making the journey last year.

But crossings in the first three months of 2023 were 17% below the same period in 2022, although officials say weather has an effect on the number taking place.

Mr Jenrick said people crossing the Channel “tend to have completely different lifestyles and values to those in the UK, and tend to settle in already hyper-diverse areas, undermining the cultural cohesiveness that binds diverse groups together and makes our proud multi-ethnic democracy so successful”.

“The current numbers of people arriving here illegally surpass any reasonable numbers that the state could be expected to provide for, or integrate successfully into our national community. And it is for the most disadvantaged in our society that feel this most acutely,” he added.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick delivers a speech on 'sovereign borders in an age of mass migration' at the Policy Exchange in central London
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick delivers a speech on ‘sovereign borders in an age of mass migration’ at the Policy Exchange in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Jenrick dodged subsequent questions on which lifestyles and nationalities could threaten social cohesion, instead stressing public services would come under further pressure if irregular migration was not brought under control and saying the Bill would allow “better judgments” to be made about who can come into the country.

Referring to protests outside hotels housing migrants in Knowsley, Mr Jenrick said: “Whilst I’d always condemn violence, I think those protests are a warning to be heeded, not a phenomenon to be managed. We need to listen to public concern and act upon it.”

Violent anti-migrant protests erupted outside a hotel in Merseyside earlier this year, with police since saying asylum seekers had been attacked and abused.

Critics have dismissed the proposed legislation as unworkable, while right-wing Tory MPs believe the Bill does not go far enough.

Others on the liberal wing of the party want to see the Prime Minister commit to establishing safe routes through which asylum seekers can come to Britain.

But Mr Jenrick insisted the Bill “goes further than ever before” and “does not turn our back on those in genuine need”, adding: “Quite the reverse.”

He also hinted at hopes of overhauling other longstanding protections for refugees and human rights when he said the UK needed to work with “like-minded international partners to refresh international frameworks so they maintain their relevance in an age of mass migration”.

Responding to questions from reporters, he said agreements made in the aftermath of the Second World War were “from a different era”.

“It is important that the UK shows leadership on the international stage and works with our international partners and those institutions and organisations who are the guardians of that refugee and human rights framework to refresh and renew them so they’re fit for purpose in the 21st century,” he added.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said there were “ways to navigate this challenge without resorting to divisive, unfair and inhumane legislation”, adding: “We recognise the need to control our borders but there must be a fair balance between compassion and control that respects the right to seek asylum.

“It’s important to recognise that over many years refugees have successfully settled in the UK, making a vital contribution to the economy as law-abiding citizens paying their taxes and as proud Britons enriching our communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick singer
2
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef as he changed tyre at side…
3
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…
4
To go with story by Callum Main. A man has been arrested following the death of a 59-year-old found injured in a property in the north-east in 2014. Picture shows; Robert Parks. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown; 7d55d20d-c5fd-4214-899f-9425ac538235
Man accused of murdering north-east grandfather by pushing him down flight of stairs
5
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
6
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
7
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
8
Graeme Anderson. Image: Facebook
Man punched police officer who caught him urinating in Banchory farming show marquee
9
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
10
Aberdeen wing-back Jonny Hayes battles with Rangers' James Tavernier in Sunday's 2-0 win. Image: SNS
European qualification could entice Aberdeen signing targets, says Jonny Hayes

More from Press and Journal

Mallaig Fuelling Station, Johnston Brothers, is undergoing repairs
Two-hour round trip for petrol could last for weeks as Mallaig filling station undergoes…
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
There has been a crash on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
Rest and Be Thankful closed for an hour due to crash
The Red Arrows at last year's Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Biggest ever air display announced for Peterhead Scottish Week with Red Arrows to return
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Peterhead Court story. DOB: 09/10/72 Picture shows; David Francome appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.. Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief handed jail term for stealing electronics worth £1,000 to fund drug habit
Make a list of questions to ask the estate agent.
14 important questions every home hunter should ask
Lorraine Giles was one of the biggest fundraisers in Scotland. Image: Lorraine Giles/ Breast Cancer Now.
Stromness breast cancer survivor named top fundraiser with afternoon tea
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's a lifeline': New minibus helps Inverness charity's drive to meet growing demand for…
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. a look back at old garages aberdeen Picture shows; An advert and photos of old garages Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Archive Date; 26/04/2023
Gallery: Take a drive down memory lane with these old photos of garages in…
Left to Right: Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan Creative Director, Lena Cheung Contracts Operations Manager, Darren Walker Managing Director, Ian Charles Senior Designer & Surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca Managing Director.
Delight as Aberdeenshire business named best bathroom retailer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented