Many more flights carrying British nationals to take off from Sudan, says Sunak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into tomorrow, Rishi Sunak has said, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted about evacuation plans, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds directly already.

UK nationals were being processed for evacuation at an airfield near the capital Khartoum after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.

The first departure took place from the Wadi Saeedna site, headed for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman confirmed.

Speaking at the FCDO’s crisis hub in central London, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “The first flight has taken everybody that was there at the airfield and could be processed.

“We actually have two more flights this evening, and then many more into tomorrow, which will be able to evacuate several hundred people if they can make their way to the airfield.”

Mr Sunak said he could not “guarantee” the long-term safety of the air route being used given the volatility of the ceasefire, but other options were being considered.

Earlier today the first aircraft took off from RAF Akrotiri to support the @FCDOGovUK with the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. The @RoyalAirForce C130 took off this morning and is expected to return to Cyprus later today. pic.twitter.com/ruIWQgEL68 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 25, 2023

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier said Royal Marines are also scoping out a possible seaborne evacuation from the more “benign environment” of Port Sudan, some 500 miles from the capital.

HMS Lancaster and the RFA Cardigan Bay have both been sent to the region.

Mr Wallace said around 120 British troops are supporting the operation at the airfield near the capital, which is currently being secured by the German military.

UK forces have the “capacity” to take over should allied troops leave, he said.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak defended the UK’s approach against criticism that it is failing those stuck in Khartoum, saying it was “right” that diplomats were prioritised “because they were being targeted”.

“The security situation on the ground in Sudan is complicated, it is volatile and we wanted to make sure we could put in place processes that are going to work for people, that are going to be safe and effective,” Mr Sunak said.

He added that the UK is “working together with international partners to try and bring about a more sustained ceasefire and hopefully a return to civilian government in Sudan,” describing that as the “best solution to avoid more humanitarian impact”.

British passport holders are being urged to make their way to the airfield where priority will be given to the most vulnerable, with more than 2,000 citizens having registered in Sudan with the FCDO.

Rishi Sunak meeting teams coordinating the evacuation of British nationals from Sudan (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Prime Minister thanked teams working on the evacuation effort and told them the next 24 hours are “absolutely critical”.

“Your efforts are really, really helping, making a huge difference,” said Mr Sunak, who was accompanied by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“Keep at it… The next 24 hours are absolutely critical.

“We can make a big push as we’re already doing and you can help us get everyone who wants to come home home.”

Africa minister Andrew Mitchell told him 200 people are working on the UK efforts day and night.

Mr Cleverly earlier warned that it is “impossible” to ascertain how long the pause in fighting will last after the rival generals agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Families with children or elderly relatives, or individuals with medical conditions, will be prioritised for the flights.

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible.

Nationals have been warned that all travel within Sudan is “conducted at your own risk”.