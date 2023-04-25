Scenes in Sudan’s capital like horror film The Purge, British citizen says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scenes in Sudan’s capital like horror film The Purge, British citizen says

By Press Association
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)
A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan (Marwan Ali/AP)

A UK-born student attempting to flee Sudan has described devastating scenes in the country’s capital, with prisoners running rampant, families being bombed out of their homes, gunfire in the streets and roads full of tanks.

Samar Eltayeb, 20, from Birmingham, is a third year medical student at National University in Khartoum, Sudan.

She is a dual-national and is currently waiting to be evacuated to join her parents, three brothers and two sisters back in the UK.

Speaking from the house of a relative on the outskirts of Khartoum on Tuesday, she told the PA news agency: “Imagine the movie, Purge – it’s just like that. The prisoners got released from the prison yesterday. So there’s murderers and people who’ve committed manslaughter and thieves everywhere.”

The Purge is a 2013 horror film about a wealthy family who find themselves in danger during the annual Purge, a night when all crime is temporarily legal.

Ms Eltayeb said: “People have mentioned that they’ve been looted, and they took their stuff and their money, and they were just left in the middle of nowhere.

“It was really scary.”

More than 420 people, including at least 273 civilians, have been killed since fighting began on April 15.

The British Government is taking advantage of a 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the warring factions in Sudan to evacuate UK nationals.

Asked if her family are worried about her, Ms Eltayeb said: “Yes, especially the little ones who keep calling me, saying: ‘Oh Samar, are you okay? Are you gonna die?’”

On the day the fighting started, Samar woke up at her student accommodation to the sound of gunfire.

She said: “When everything first happened, I was in my dorm. It was in the hotspot and I heard everything.

“It was so terrifying. The sounds kept getting louder. And it was as if they were right outside the dorm.

“All the girls were screaming and I was like: ‘Oh my God, this is real.’”

Two days later, a relative picked her up and drove her 40 minutes to his house on the outskirts of Khartoum.

She said: “As we were driving, the actual main road was closed because there were so many tanks.

“That other way had the military people and they stopped us and asked where you’re going, who’s in the back, and asked us to open up the trunk. It was a lot.”

Asked about the violence she has witnessed first-hand, Ms Eltayeb said: “I haven’t seen anything but my mum has told me our family house has been bombed.

“Buildings have just been destroyed by missiles.

“I’m afraid that I’m never going to see Khartoum again.”

Ms Eltayeb remained indoors for the last week while awaiting instruction from the British Government about evacuation sites.

She is now trying to get to the Wadi Saidna Air Base 14 miles north of Khartoum – an hour’s drive away, but does not have enough petrol to make the journey.

“I’m trying to get there. But the problem is the vehicles that we have have no gas, and the petrol stations are empty,” she said.

“There’ll be constant flights within the next few days, but if I can’t find gas to get there, then I’m stuck.

“I’ve been trying to find other ways to leave this country like the Egyptian border, or getting a boat to Jeddah in Saudi (Arabia). But as it’s just me, I can’t travel by myself in this really unsafe country.”

Ms Eltayeb described the response from the British embassy as mixed, stating: “I did try to call the embassy the first day this happened, and they didn’t tell me anything. They were just like, ‘stay indoors’.”

She added: “Today, they’ve actually been helpful and said evacuations are going to happen within the next couple of days.”

Ms Eltayeb is also concerned about friends who have no route out of Sudan.

She said: “I have other friends that aren’t able to leave, and they’re just stuck here.

“A lot of people are kind of just doomed. There’s no way they can escape.

“They’re suffering and they have no water, electricity and no wifi.

“There’s so many resources that are just gone.”

Speaking about the impact of the conflict on the Sudanese people, she said: “The military don’t care about the people at all.

“They’re just kind of fighting amongst themselves, and they don’t care about the damage they’ve caused to our people.

“It’s really selfish. They’re trying to fight in order to be the leader of the country, but they don’t realise that they’re destroying the country that they want to lead.

“It makes no sense.”

